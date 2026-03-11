7 Benefits of the Capital One VentureOne Card
I cover travel credit cards for a living -- and I'll be honest, I personally gravitate toward the premium end of the Capital One Venture lineup. The annual fees are worth it for me because I have a larger spend with lots of travel.
But not everyone fits that profile. If your monthly spending is modest and you want zero annual fee commitment, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) deserves a serious look.
Here are seven benefits worth knowing about.
1. The welcome offer is super easy to earn
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel.
That's a fairly easy spending requirement that most households can hit with normal expenses.
And walking away with $200 in travel rewards before you've paid a single dollar in annual fees is a pretty sweet way to start a relationship with a new card.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles (worth $200 in travel) when you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1.25X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
Earn $200 in travel
-
Earn 20K bonus miles with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening - that's equal to $200 in travel. Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase and redeem for travel, dining, or transfer to 15+ airline and hotel partners. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to start earning rewards.Read Full Review
-
- No annual fee
- Sign-up bonus
- Rewards on purchases
- Great intro APR
- No foreign transaction fee
- Mediocre rewards rate
- No bonus categories
-
- Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
2. No annual fee
You'll pay $0 per year to keep this card (see rates and fees). Full stop.
That separates it from most travel cards, which typically charge a minimum of $95 annually.
No annual fee means you never have to ask yourself "wait, am I actually getting my money's worth out of this thing?" All the rewards you earn are pure upside.
3. No foreign transaction fees
Foreign transaction fees are one of those sneaky charges you don't think about until you're back home and staring at your statement.
The Capital One VentureOne waives them entirely (see rates and fees). So you can swipe anywhere in the world without a surprise tacked onto every purchase.
4. Easy ways to redeem miles
The baseline reward for this card is earning an unlimited 1.25X miles on all other purchases besides hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. When it's time to redeem, you've got different options:
- Get reimbursed for any travel purchase you've already made
- Book travel directly through Capital One Travel
- Transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Get digital or physical gift cards
- Redeem miles for cash back
My favorite from the list is the top one -- covering past travel purchases. Another power move is also transferring to travel partners, because there's a chance you can score a higher redemption value deal.
5. 5X miles on Capital One Travel bookings
When it's time to actually book a trip, you'll earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars through Capital One Travel.
That's a nice bump from the standard 1.25X you earn everywhere else.
Pro tip: If you book a ton of travel, it might be worth looking at the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card instead. Yes, it carries a high annual fee, but it's easily justified with annual credits and a much higher rewards rate.
6. 15 months of 0% intro APR
The Capital One VentureOne offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. After that, a 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies. A balance transfer fee applies: 3% for the first 15 months; 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time.
This is a nice buffer if you're financing a big purchase or consolidating some existing debt. Just plan to pay it off before the intro period ends.
7. Your miles never expire
As long as your account stays open, your miles don't disappear -- and there's no cap on how many you can earn.
That being said, there's no harm in redeeming your miles frequently, even for small redemptions.
Is the Capital One VentureOne right for you?
The Capital One VentureOne (see rates and fees) is an entry-level travel card, perfect for folks who want to dip their toe into the world of travel rewards without committing to an annual fee.
If you're a light-to-moderate spender who wants real redemption flexibility -- and doesn't want to stress about justifying a card fee every year -- this one checks a lot of boxes.
Browse our roundup of top Capital One cards here to compare and find the right fit for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.