7 Hidden Traps of Buy Now, Pay Later -- and How to Avoid Them

Around 50% of young consumers prefer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) over credit cards, according to Motley Fool Money research. And honestly, I get the appeal. Breaking a $600 purchase into four easy payments sounds way less painful than dropping the full amount upfront.

But here's the thing -- just over 1 in 4 Americans say they've regretted using BNPL after realizing how much they actually owed. And nearly 60% admit they've used it to finance a purchase they couldn't otherwise afford.

I'm not here to knock BNPL. People can pay however they want. But you should know the traps and avoid the easy mistakes that can be costly.

1. The overspending trap

Breaking large purchases into smaller, "manageable" payments lowers the psychological barrier to buying. That $200 jacket doesn't feel as expensive when it's just four payments of $50.

The problem is this makes it way too easy to buy things you don't actually need. It's just like using a credit card -- you don't feel the pain of real money leaving your account.

How to avoid it: My favorite technique to curb any impulse buys is the 24-hour rule. You basically set a 24-hour waiting period for any BNPL purchase over $100 to give yourself time to think it through. You may find you don't really need that jacket.

2. Stacking multiple loans

A new pair of sneakers here. Dinner delivery there. Maybe a new gaming headset. Before you know it, you're juggling three different BNPL loans with different payment dates, amounts, and schedules.

It's super easy to lose track when you're using multiple BNPL services at once. And that's when things spiral into a mountain of small debts that feel impossible to manage.

How to avoid it: Limit yourself to one or two active BNPL loans at a time. If you're trying to spread out payments on a big purchase, consider using a 0% intro APR credit card instead. You'll get way more time to pay it off (like 12-21 months), better fraud protection, and you're only managing one payment per month -- not four.

3. Late fees and penalties

BNPL services love to advertise things as "interest-free." But they don't always shout about the late fees or penalties if you miss a payment.

According to Motley Fool Money's 2025 Buy Now, Pay Later Trends Report, 29% of BNPL users have paid late fees -- including 39% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials. It's way more common than you'd think.

How to avoid it: Set up automatic payments from your bank account, but make sure you have a buffer in that account to cover the payment. Also, add every BNPL payment date to your phone calendar with a reminder two days before it's due. Treat these payments like you would a utility bill -- non-negotiable.

4. Overdraft fees from your bank

Speaking of automatic payments -- if your BNPL payment tries to pull from your checking account and there's not enough money in there, you could get hit with an overdraft or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee from your bank.

Some banks charge $30+ per overdraft. So your $25 BNPL payment just turned into a $55 mistake.

How to avoid it: Link your BNPL payments to a dedicated checking account that you keep a cushion in specifically for bills and recurring payments.

5. One-way credit reporting

Here's a sneaky one -- most BNPL services don't report your on-time payments to credit bureaus, so you're not building credit by using them.

But guess what they do report? Missed payments.

If you fall behind, some BNPL providers will send your account to collections, which tanks your credit score. You get all the downside risk with none of the upside benefit.

How to avoid it: Treat BNPL payments with the same seriousness as a credit card payment. Automate payments and check your credit report regularly (you can do this for free at AnnualCreditReport.com) to make sure nothing's been reported that shouldn't be there.

6. Limited consumer protections

Credit cards come with built-in protections. If a merchant doesn't deliver your item, charges you twice, or sends you a broken product, you can dispute the charge and get your money back pretty quickly.

BNPL services? Not so much. Their dispute processes can be slow, confusing, or nearly impossible to navigate. And if you return something, the refund might take weeks to process -- but your payment schedule keeps rolling in the meantime.

How to avoid it: Before using BNPL for any purchase, check the return policy and make sure you're comfortable with it. Save all confirmation emails, tracking numbers, and receipts. If something goes wrong, document everything and escalate quickly. And honestly, for big-ticket items or online purchases from unfamiliar retailers, just use a credit card instead.

7. No rewards

When you use a rewards credit card, you earn cash back, points, or miles on purchases. Some cards give you 2% back on everything, or even 5% back in specific categories.

With BNPL loans there really are no rewards. You're paying the exact same price for your purchase but leaving money on the table.

How to avoid it: Unless you're getting a discount or there's a huge incentive to use BNPL, just use a rewards credit card instead. You'll earn cash back or points while keeping the same payment flexibility -- and you'll have better protections if something goes wrong.

My take: I've never used BNPL, and here's why

I'm 41, and I've never touched a BNPL service. Maybe I'm behind the trend.

Credit cards give me everything I need -- and I only buy stuff that I can quickly pay off.

The added risks with BNPL (and limited rewards) just aren't worth it when there are better options out there.

If you're looking for smarter ways to manage big purchases without falling into these traps, check out our top credit cards for 2026 and find one that actually rewards you for spending.