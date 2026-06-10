7 Things Business Owners Should Never Charge on a Personal Card

Technically, you can put business expenses on a personal card and vice versa. Nothing's stopping you. If you freelance or run a side hustle, you've probably done it without thinking twice.

But it's not a great long-term habit -- and I found that out firsthand. I started a couple of LLCs years ago for some real estate projects and side hustles of mine. I started off just using my personal credit card for costs, but quickly realized a business card made more sense.

Keeping business and personal expenses completely separate saved me hours at tax time, because the books were already clean. And I never had to worry about accidentally commingling funds.

Here are seven costs I'd always keep off a personal card.

1. Large equipment and tax-deductible capital purchases

Big one-time buys like computers, office furniture, or in my case appliances for my rentals are usually tax-deductible. And you want to keep a clean paper trail to claim them as legit expenses.

On a personal card, those purchases get tangled up with groceries, gas, and your kid's Nintendo Switch subscription. But with a business card, you have a clear receipt and money trail showing your business actually paid for it.

Many top small business cards also offer a 0% intro APR on new purchases, which can let the business owner spread a large buy over several months without paying interest.

2. Recurring software and subscriptions

It feels like every service provider has a subscription model these days. You're paying $15.99 a month for one license, $12.99 for design software, and a few more you've half forgotten about.

It's easy to lose track of all these small charges. That's how people end up leaking money on subscriptions they don't even need. Putting all your business subscriptions on a single credit card is the smarter play. You know exactly what's billed each month, and you can run a quick audit whenever you want. Some business cards even offer higher rewards on certain business subscriptions.

3. Employee and contractor spending

I used to have contractors buy things for my business, and then I'd reimburse them afterwards. This works OK in a pinch. But then I discovered that most business credit cards offer free employee cards. And you can monitor spending, set limits, etc. as needed.

When your team buys something for the business, it charges straight to the same account, so nobody has to front the cost. You earn rewards on that spending, too, and your books stay clean without the chasing.

4. Business travel

Travel deductions are often closely scrutinized by the IRS. When you're booking flights, hotels, or rental cars for a work trip, using a business card makes it easier to keep those expenses separate from your vacations. That makes write-offs a little easier (and your bookkeeper's job lighter).

Travel is also one of the highest reward categories for business cards. Check out the top recommendations for 2026 business travel.

5. Client meals and entertainment

A business meal can be deductible, but the IRS wants a clear record -- including who you hosted and why. A business card makes it easy to build the habit of running every charge through one account.

Better yet: If your accounting software syncs with your business credit card statement, tagging each charge to its business reason keeps records tidy and easy to explain later.

6. Legal fees and settlements

Legal costs like contracts, disputes, and settlements belong squarely in your business records. Paying them from a personal card muddies how those costs get categorized.

Keeping them on a business card gives you a clean record if those expenses ever come up at tax time or in an audit.

7. Estimated quarterly taxes

A friend of mine ran into this one. Her business owed quarterly taxes, but she didn't have the cash upfront to cover it. So she put the bill on her personal credit card, figuring she'd sort it out once her clients paid.

The problem with paying taxes on a credit card (any type of credit card) is the fees and interest. The IRS uses third-party processors that add a hefty transaction fee. Plus, if you don't pay your card's balance right away, you're stacking 20%+ interest on top of that tax bill.

That's an expensive way to buy time. In most cases an IRS payment plan costs far less than carrying the balance on a card. As a rule, I'd keep taxes off a credit card whenever you can.

The bottom line

Every dollar your business spends should leave a business-shaped paper trail, not get lost in your personal statements.

And most people don't know this, but you don't need an LLC or a formal business to qualify for a business credit card. If you freelance or earn any 1099 income outside your 9-to-5, you can likely open one. And many have no annual fee to worry about.

Starting the right payment habits early means that if and when your side hustle grows, you'll already be running a tight ship.

Compare the best business cards for 2026 and find one that fits how you spend.