7 Unique Perks of the New Amex Platinum Card

Luxury card users, listen up: The Platinum Card® from American Express is more valuable than ever.

With its latest refresh, the Amex Platinum Card has added about $1,500 in value with new and expanded statement credits. Its annual fee is increasing by $200, too, from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees). But with the long list of new benefits, it's a price hike that's easy to justify.

Here are seven unique perks you'll only get with the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.

1. $600 a year in hotel credits

Previously $200 a year, the Amex Platinum Card's annual hotel credit has tripled in value.

You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. There's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. Terms apply.

If you're a big traveler, the Amex Platinum Card's hotel credit was probably already on your radar. But now you can cover an even bigger chunk of the card's annual fee, just for staying at one of Amex's handpicked hotels.

2. $400 a year in Resy credits

The Amex Platinum Card now offers up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (terms apply; enrollment required).

That's in addition to the existing perk of Global Dining Access by Resy, which gives you access to exclusive restaurants worldwide with your Amex Platinum Card. Foodies can now squeeze even more value out of the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.