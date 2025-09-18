7 Unique Perks of the New Amex Platinum Card
Luxury card users, listen up: The Platinum Card® from American Express is more valuable than ever.
With its latest refresh, the Amex Platinum Card has added about $1,500 in value with new and expanded statement credits. Its annual fee is increasing by $200, too, from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees). But with the long list of new benefits, it's a price hike that's easy to justify.
Here are seven unique perks you'll only get with the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.
1. $600 a year in hotel credits
Previously $200 a year, the Amex Platinum Card's annual hotel credit has tripled in value.
You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. There's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. Terms apply.
If you're a big traveler, the Amex Platinum Card's hotel credit was probably already on your radar. But now you can cover an even bigger chunk of the card's annual fee, just for staying at one of Amex's handpicked hotels.
2. $400 a year in Resy credits
The Amex Platinum Card now offers up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (terms apply; enrollment required).
That's in addition to the existing perk of Global Dining Access by Resy, which gives you access to exclusive restaurants worldwide with your Amex Platinum Card. Foodies can now squeeze even more value out of the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
3. $300 a year in lululemon credits
You'll also get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (terms apply; enrollment required). For joggers, yoga pants, and all other sorts of workout gear, the Amex Platinum Card has you covered.
4. $300 a year in digital entertainment credits
Previously worth $240 a year, the Amex Platinum Card's monthly digital entertainment credit has been beefed up. You'll now get up to $25 a month for eligible streaming and news services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card (terms apply; enrollment required).
In addition to Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and The New York Times, Amex has added Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV to the lineup. Who doesn't spend at least $25 a month on those?
5. Annual $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit
The Amex Platinum Card has also bumped up its CLEAR® Plus credit to match CLEAR's price hike: You'll now get an annual $209 credit to cover the full cost of a CLEAR® Plus credit. Terms apply.
If you're looking to speed through security at airports nationwide, CLEAR® Plus with the Amex Platinum Card is the way to do it.
6. $200 a year in Oura Ring credits
With the Amex Platinum Card, you'll get up to $200 back a year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory. Terms apply and enrollment is required here, too, and you'll have to buy online.
Most people will only use this perk once or twice, but it's a nice one. My mom swears by her Oura Ring to track sleep, stress, heart rate, and more.
7. $120 a year in Uber One credits
Finally, the Amex Platinum Card has added $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One (terms apply). Members get perks like discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, limited-time promotions, and more.
That's in addition to the existing monthly Uber Cash credits, which add up to $200 a year. If you're a big rideshare user, the Amex Platinum Card can offer some serious value here.
Is the Amex Platinum Card worth $895 a year?
The answer to that question depends on your spending habits and lifestyle. If you couldn't justify the old Amex Platinum Card, chances are you won't be able to justify the new version -- you'd be much better off with a mid-tier or no-annual-fee card.
But with $1,490 in added value, the refreshed Amex Platinum Card promises to be an even better pick for frequent travelers, foodies, and big spenders.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here