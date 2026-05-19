$750 Bonus, $0 Annual Fee: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Might Be the Perfect Starter Business Card

Published on May 19, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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My first real business card decision happened about eight years ago. I was running a small rental property business and wanted a business credit card to separate my personal and work finances.

As a funny coincidence, the same card that I started with back then is the same one I'm still recommending to most small business owners today: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

I chose the most simple and basic option at the time, and now I review credit cards for a living and I'd still pick it as a starter card. Here's why.

It has no annual fee

This was my biggest concern when I started my business. If things ramped down or I hit a slow patch, the last thing I wanted was a card charging me $95 or more every year for nothing.

A lot of business card advice glosses over annual fees with the line "they pay for themselves if you use the card enough." That's true in steady state. But in year one, when you don't know if your business is going to make it, an annual fee is just another bill.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee, full stop. If your business grows, you keep the card. If it stalls, you're not paying to hold a tool you barely use.

Unlimited 1.5% flat-rate cash back

When you're just starting out, it's really hard to predict where your business is going to spend money. My spending was all over the map.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited pays 1.5% cash back on every purchase. That means you earn the same rewards whether you're paying a vendor bill, ordering supplies off a website, or paying for the odd "business meal." There are no categories to track, nothing to activate, and no weird rules to worry about.

You just swipe, and earn cash back. Here's roughly what that 1.5% cash back rate looks like at a few different monthly spending levels:

Monthly Business Spend Annual Cash Back at 1.5%
$1,500 $270
$3,000 $540
$5,000 $900
$8,000 $1,440
Data source: Author's calculations.

Once your business gets bigger and your spending settles into predictable categories, you can graduate to a card that rewards those categories more heavily. But until then, flat-rate cards typically win on most of what a new business owner actually buys.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn $750 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    Read Full Review
    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

Intro APR offer for new purchases

I'll be honest, I never actually used this perk. My rentals were cash flow positive from day one, so I always had enough revenue coming in to cover expenses as they hit.

But I know plenty of business owners who would have killed for an interest-free runway in their first year. Maybe you need to front-load $4,000 in inventory before the summer or holiday season. Maybe you're covering a contractor invoice that won't be reimbursed for 60 days.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, giving you breathing room to cover that gap between when you spend and when the money comes in. Just have a plan to pay it down before the intro period ends, because a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR kicks in after that.

Snag a $750 welcome offer

Another cool perk if you time your application right is earning the welcome offer: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

For some small businesses this might be hard to earn. But for anyone restocking inventory, paying a contractor, or front-loading supplies, it could be an easy win.

That $750 bonus alone is more than most small business credit cards offer, and it stacks on top of whatever spending rewards you're earning.

The bottom line

If I could go back and pick my first business card again, I'd still pick this one. The $0 annual fee took pressure off when I needed it most, and flat-rate rewards matched my random spending patterns perfectly.

For most new business owners, the best card isn't the one with the flashiest rewards rate on paper. My advice is to keep things simple to begin with, then change over time as your business finds its groove.

See our review for full Chase Ink Business Unlimited details to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.