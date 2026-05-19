$750 Bonus, $0 Annual Fee: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Might Be the Perfect Starter Business Card
My first real business card decision happened about eight years ago. I was running a small rental property business and wanted a business credit card to separate my personal and work finances.
As a funny coincidence, the same card that I started with back then is the same one I'm still recommending to most small business owners today: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).
I chose the most simple and basic option at the time, and now I review credit cards for a living and I'd still pick it as a starter card. Here's why.
It has no annual fee
This was my biggest concern when I started my business. If things ramped down or I hit a slow patch, the last thing I wanted was a card charging me $95 or more every year for nothing.
A lot of business card advice glosses over annual fees with the line "they pay for themselves if you use the card enough." That's true in steady state. But in year one, when you don't know if your business is going to make it, an annual fee is just another bill.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee, full stop. If your business grows, you keep the card. If it stalls, you're not paying to hold a tool you barely use.
Unlimited 1.5% flat-rate cash back
When you're just starting out, it's really hard to predict where your business is going to spend money. My spending was all over the map.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited pays 1.5% cash back on every purchase. That means you earn the same rewards whether you're paying a vendor bill, ordering supplies off a website, or paying for the odd "business meal." There are no categories to track, nothing to activate, and no weird rules to worry about.
You just swipe, and earn cash back. Here's roughly what that 1.5% cash back rate looks like at a few different monthly spending levels:
|Monthly Business Spend
|Annual Cash Back at 1.5%
|$1,500
|$270
|$3,000
|$540
|$5,000
|$900
|$8,000
|$1,440
Once your business gets bigger and your spending settles into predictable categories, you can graduate to a card that rewards those categories more heavily. But until then, flat-rate cards typically win on most of what a new business owner actually buys.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Intro APR offer for new purchases
I'll be honest, I never actually used this perk. My rentals were cash flow positive from day one, so I always had enough revenue coming in to cover expenses as they hit.
But I know plenty of business owners who would have killed for an interest-free runway in their first year. Maybe you need to front-load $4,000 in inventory before the summer or holiday season. Maybe you're covering a contractor invoice that won't be reimbursed for 60 days.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, giving you breathing room to cover that gap between when you spend and when the money comes in. Just have a plan to pay it down before the intro period ends, because a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR kicks in after that.
Snag a $750 welcome offer
Another cool perk if you time your application right is earning the welcome offer: Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
For some small businesses this might be hard to earn. But for anyone restocking inventory, paying a contractor, or front-loading supplies, it could be an easy win.
That $750 bonus alone is more than most small business credit cards offer, and it stacks on top of whatever spending rewards you're earning.
The bottom line
If I could go back and pick my first business card again, I'd still pick this one. The $0 annual fee took pressure off when I needed it most, and flat-rate rewards matched my random spending patterns perfectly.
For most new business owners, the best card isn't the one with the flashiest rewards rate on paper. My advice is to keep things simple to begin with, then change over time as your business finds its groove.
See our review for full Chase Ink Business Unlimited details to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.