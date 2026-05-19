$750 Bonus, $0 Annual Fee: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Might Be the Perfect Starter Business Card

My first real business card decision happened about eight years ago. I was running a small rental property business and wanted a business credit card to separate my personal and work finances.

As a funny coincidence, the same card that I started with back then is the same one I'm still recommending to most small business owners today: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

I chose the most simple and basic option at the time, and now I review credit cards for a living and I'd still pick it as a starter card. Here's why.

It has no annual fee

This was my biggest concern when I started my business. If things ramped down or I hit a slow patch, the last thing I wanted was a card charging me $95 or more every year for nothing.

A lot of business card advice glosses over annual fees with the line "they pay for themselves if you use the card enough." That's true in steady state. But in year one, when you don't know if your business is going to make it, an annual fee is just another bill.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee, full stop. If your business grows, you keep the card. If it stalls, you're not paying to hold a tool you barely use.

Unlimited 1.5% flat-rate cash back

When you're just starting out, it's really hard to predict where your business is going to spend money. My spending was all over the map.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited pays 1.5% cash back on every purchase. That means you earn the same rewards whether you're paying a vendor bill, ordering supplies off a website, or paying for the odd "business meal." There are no categories to track, nothing to activate, and no weird rules to worry about.

You just swipe, and earn cash back. Here's roughly what that 1.5% cash back rate looks like at a few different monthly spending levels: