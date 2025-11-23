$750 Bonus and No Annual Fee: This Chase Card Just Won Best Business Card for 2026
If you run a small business or side hustle, you probably don't have time to be a full-blown "points nerd." You've got enough on your plate without memorizing rewards categories or chasing limited-time offers.
Wouldn't it be simpler to just have a solid business credit card that gives you easy cash back for everything you buy -- and without charging an annual fee?
That's exactly why the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) just won our pick for Best Business Card of 2026.
It offers high-rate cash back on everyday business spending, a generous welcome bonus, and no annual fee.
How to earn the $750 welcome bonus
Getting the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card's welcome bonus is simple. And totally doable for most small business owners.
Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening to qualify. That's pretty manageable if you're covering regular business expenses like buying inventory, software, shipping, gas, or even a new computer.
Back when I was running a rental business, a single HVAC unit with installation would cost about $5,000, so that's the majority of the spending requirement covered right there.
If you're already using a personal credit card for business spending, moving those charges to this card could easily trigger the bonus without adding anything new to your budget.
Easy cash back, with no annual fee
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers some of the most generous cash back rates you'll find in the business credit card space:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
Even with moderate spending, you'll get good long term value with all the cash back rates.
And since there's no annual fee, all the cash back you earn is pure upside. There's no worrying about "getting your money's worth." You could even shut down your business and keep the card open with no repercussions.
Intro APR offer helps smooth out lumpy cash flow
Cash flow hiccups are part of the game for small business owners. Especially folks just launching or seasonal hustles.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases (a 17.24% - 25.24% Variable APR applies after), giving you a runway to pay off larger expenses over time -- interest-free.
So if you're gearing up for a busy season, investing in tools, or front-loading ads and inventory, this feature gives you breathing room without penalty.
How to qualify (even without an LLC)
You don't need to run a full-blown company to qualify for a business credit card. Freelancers, side hustlers, and sole proprietors are all eligible -- even if you're just getting started.
Here's how to fill out the application:
- Business name: Use your personal name if you haven't registered a business
- Business type: Select "sole proprietor"
- Tax ID or EIN: You can use your Social Security number
- Revenue/expenses: Give your best estimate based on the past or upcoming year (and be honest!)
- Years in business: It's totally fine to be brand new.
When I first applied for a business card, I had no proven revenue. But I did have a good estimate based on my business plan. I got approved for a hefty credit limit with Chase, much more than I really needed.
Chase knows that today's businesses come in all shapes and sizes. And it's built cards like this to support them from day one.
Is the Chase Ink Business Cash right for you?
It all really depends on your business goals and how you spend.
If you regularly pay for internet, software, gas, or meals -- this card will earn you great cash back because of the high earning rate.
But there are dozens of business cards out there. And the right one for you might look a little different depending on whether you prioritize travel rewards, high flat-rate cash back, or luxury perks.
Check out all our top-rated small business cards for 2026 to find the best fit for your setup.
