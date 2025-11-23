$750 Bonus and No Annual Fee: This Chase Card Just Won Best Business Card for 2026

If you run a small business or side hustle, you probably don't have time to be a full-blown "points nerd." You've got enough on your plate without memorizing rewards categories or chasing limited-time offers.

Wouldn't it be simpler to just have a solid business credit card that gives you easy cash back for everything you buy -- and without charging an annual fee?

That's exactly why the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) just won our pick for Best Business Card of 2026.

It offers high-rate cash back on everyday business spending, a generous welcome bonus, and no annual fee.

How to earn the $750 welcome bonus

Getting the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card's welcome bonus is simple. And totally doable for most small business owners.

Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening to qualify. That's pretty manageable if you're covering regular business expenses like buying inventory, software, shipping, gas, or even a new computer.

Back when I was running a rental business, a single HVAC unit with installation would cost about $5,000, so that's the majority of the spending requirement covered right there.

If you're already using a personal credit card for business spending, moving those charges to this card could easily trigger the bonus without adding anything new to your budget.