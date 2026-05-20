$750 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back: Should You Sign Up for Chase Ink Business Cash?

If you run a small business -- or even a side hustle -- and you're still putting everyday expenses on a debit card, it's time to upgrade. The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) can help with that.

When it comes to earning rates, the no-annual-fee Chase Ink Business Cash punches well above its weight. It can help you save on tons of everyday expenses: office supplies, phone bills, internet services, and more. The current welcome bonus is just the cherry on top.

For all those reasons, the Chase Ink Business Cash is one of the business credit cards I'm always recommending. Here's a closer look at what you're really getting -- and who benefits most.

Chase Ink Business Cash: Big rewards in the right categories

The strength of the Chase Ink Business Cash is its versatility. It's one of the more flexible business credit cards out there, thanks to its range of earning rates:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

The 5% rate alone can add up quickly. If your business spends $500 a month on phone, internet, cable, and office supplies, you're looking at $300 back a year in that category alone.

There's also a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, which gives newer businesses some runway if they have a big expense coming up. After that, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply.

In short, the card's a natural fit for small business owners who spend a lot on office-related services. Or, if you want to dip a toe in the Chase ecosystem without paying an annual fee, the Chase Ink Business Cash makes sense here too.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.