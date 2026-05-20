$750 Bonus and up to 5% Cash Back: Should You Sign Up for Chase Ink Business Cash?
If you run a small business -- or even a side hustle -- and you're still putting everyday expenses on a debit card, it's time to upgrade. The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) can help with that.
When it comes to earning rates, the no-annual-fee Chase Ink Business Cash punches well above its weight. It can help you save on tons of everyday expenses: office supplies, phone bills, internet services, and more. The current welcome bonus is just the cherry on top.
For all those reasons, the Chase Ink Business Cash is one of the business credit cards I'm always recommending. Here's a closer look at what you're really getting -- and who benefits most.
Chase Ink Business Cash: Big rewards in the right categories
The strength of the Chase Ink Business Cash is its versatility. It's one of the more flexible business credit cards out there, thanks to its range of earning rates:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The 5% rate alone can add up quickly. If your business spends $500 a month on phone, internet, cable, and office supplies, you're looking at $300 back a year in that category alone.
There's also a 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, which gives newer businesses some runway if they have a big expense coming up. After that, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply.
In short, the card's a natural fit for small business owners who spend a lot on office-related services. Or, if you want to dip a toe in the Chase ecosystem without paying an annual fee, the Chase Ink Business Cash makes sense here too.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on gas and dining each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Combine it with another Chase card to supercharge your savings
I love cash back, so I'd have no problem earning and redeeming with the Chase Ink Business Cash. But what if you want a way to stretch your rewards even further?
Good news: If you also carry another top Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points -- like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees), or one of the Chase Sapphire cards -- you can pool your rewards and put them towards travel, either directly with Chase or with a transfer partner.
A lot of rewards enthusiasts swear by this strategy. It's one more reason the Chase Ink Business Cash is worth a spot in your wallet, even if you prefer travel rewards to cash back.
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Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
|75,000 bonus points Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.24% - 27.49% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for travel and points transfers
Also: Consider the Chase Ink Business Unlimited
Another option worth looking at: If your spending's spread across lots of categories, rather than just the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories, you might get more out of the Chase Ink Business Unlimited (see rates and fees). It earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no bonus categories to worry about, plus the same $750 sign-up bonus after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months.
If you're regularly coming out way over the Chase Ink Business Cash's $25,000 spending cap, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited can help you keep earning after the fact.
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Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.