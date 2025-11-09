$750 on Travel: This Chase Card's Welcome Bonus Is Worth 7X the Annual Fee
Looking for a credit card welcome bonus that'll pay you back in spades? If so, it's worth checking out the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
The ever-popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a $95 annual fee, with a welcome bonus that's worth hundreds toward travel. In fact, if you earn it, you've already justified the cost of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for more than seven years.
Here's how to start racking up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
A welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Right now with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
That means if you earn it, you've recovered the cost of your new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for over seven years.
Ready to start earning your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A $50 hotel credit, plus versatile earning rates
Still not sold? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a flexible $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. It comes with the following earning rates, too:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
No matter how you spend, it's pretty easy to rack up points with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It's no wonder it's one of the most popular travel cards out there.
Get solid travel and purchase protections, too
Lastly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has some strong travel and purchase protections to help you out in a pinch. They include:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
If you earn the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's welcome bonus, you've already earned rewards worth more than seven times the annual fee. Add in a $50 hotel credit, valuable earning rates and solid travel protections, and it's easy to see why almost anyone can justify paying a $95 annual fee.
Want to check out some other cards first? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.
