8 Benefits of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, offers an easy-to-earn welcome bonus with a low spending requirement, and has a $0 annual fee.
That combination is rare. Here are the eight benefits that make it one of the easiest cards to recommend.
1. Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card boasts:
- No rotating categories.
- No spending caps.
- No activation required.
You earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Groceries, gas, insurance premiums, streaming bills, random Amazon orders. Your purchases earn the same rate.
If you spend $2,500 per month, that's $600 back per year, with no strategy required.
2. A welcome bonus that's actually easy to earn
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending thresholds you'll find for a $200 bonus. For most households, normal spending will hit that no problem.
3. Intro APR offer
The card offers:
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
After that, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
That intro window gives you flexibility. You can finance a large purchase or consolidate higher-interest debt and focus on paying it down without interest piling up immediately.
4. $0 annual fee
The annual fee is $0, and that matters more than people realize.
It means you can keep the card forever, build account age, and collect 2% cash rewards on purchases without ever having to "justify" the card with enough perks.
Every dollar you earn is yours to keep.
5. Cellphone protection up to $600
If you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card, you get up to $600 of protection against covered damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible.
Most people already pay a phone bill every month. Using the card for that one payment unlocks meaningful coverage at no extra cost.
That's strong value for a no-annual-fee card.
6. Simple redemption options
Rewards don't expire as long as your account stays open. You can redeem your cash rewards as:
- Statement credits
- Direct deposits
- Gift cards
- Travel
There's no complex portal to learn and no minimum redemption that makes your money feel trapped.
7. Visa Signature benefits
Because it's a Visa Signature card, it includes extras like:
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- 24/7 concierge access
- Roadside dispatch
- Access to dining and entertainment offers
These aren't reasons to open the card. But they're useful to have in your back pocket.
8. It pairs well with category cards
Flat-rate cards shine when they're your default.
If you carry a rotating 5% card or a travel card that earns bonus points in certain categories, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can handle everything else with 2% cash rewards on purchases.
That makes it a strong foundation card, even if you later build a more complex setup.
The bigger picture
Spend $2,000 a month and you're looking at roughly $480 a year in cash back. Add the welcome bonus and you're already at $680 in year one.
No categories. No caps. $0 annual fee.
If that math works for your household, you can learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here.
Our Research Expert
