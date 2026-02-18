8 Benefits of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, offers an easy-to-earn welcome bonus with a low spending requirement, and has a $0 annual fee.

That combination is rare. Here are the eight benefits that make it one of the easiest cards to recommend.

1. Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card boasts:

No rotating categories.

No spending caps.

No activation required.

You earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Groceries, gas, insurance premiums, streaming bills, random Amazon orders. Your purchases earn the same rate.

If you spend $2,500 per month, that's $600 back per year, with no strategy required.

2. A welcome bonus that's actually easy to earn

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending thresholds you'll find for a $200 bonus. For most households, normal spending will hit that no problem.

3. Intro APR offer

The card offers:

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

After that, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

That intro window gives you flexibility. You can finance a large purchase or consolidate higher-interest debt and focus on paying it down without interest piling up immediately.