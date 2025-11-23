8 Simple Reasons Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still the Best $95 Travel Card You Can Get
Most people assume the best travel cards have to cost hundreds of dollars a year. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) continues to prove that isn't true.
It gives you premium-level value for a fraction of the price. And it keeps outperforming every other $95 travel card without making things complicated.
1. A welcome bonus worth real money
New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value toward flights, hotels, or rental cars.
You can also transfer those points to partners like United, Southwest, and Hyatt, which often gets you even more value.
2. Everyday rewards that fit how you already spend
The card hits the categories most people use. You earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
It's simple to maximize because the bonus categories match everyday life.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. The $50 hotel credit lowers your real annual fee
Book a hotel through Chase Travel and you get an annual $50 credit. It's easy to use and requires almost no setup.
That effectively brings your net cost down to $45 a year.
4. Travel protections that beat other $95 cards
Most cards at this price point offer light coverage. This one gives you:
- Primary rental car insurance
- Trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Baggage delay reimbursement
If your trip goes sideways, this card usually pays for itself in a single event.
5. Points that are flexible and easy to redeem
With Chase's new Points Boost feature, Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be worth up to 1.5x on hotels and flights with select airlines, and up to 1.75x on premium cabin tickets on select airlines when booked through Chase Travel.
Points Boost redemptions are clearly labeled in the Chase Travel portal and can provide a ton more value when booking eligible offers. Without Points Boost, points can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate.
6. It avoids the "coupon book" problem
Some premium cards make you juggle credits and special conditions to break even.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things straightforward. No strange spending requirements. No monthly credits you need to remember. Just solid value.
7. It fits beginners and experienced travelers
If you're new to rewards, this card gives you an easy path to meaningful savings.
If you already know what you're doing, the transfer partners and bonus categories still deliver a lot of value.
8. It pairs well with Chase's no-annual-fee cards
Cards like the Chase Freedom Flex® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® help you earn even more points on groceries, gas, and everyday spending.
You can pool those points, transfer them to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and redeem for potentially higher value using the Points Boost feature.
It's just a great card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has stayed the best $95 travel card because it keeps delivering real value without adding more hoops to jump through.
It's the card I still recommend first, and it's the one that continues to earn its spot in a lot of wallets.
If you want to see the full details or apply, you can check out our full review.
Our Research Expert