8 Simple Reasons Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still the Best $95 Travel Card You Can Get

Published on Nov. 23, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Most people assume the best travel cards have to cost hundreds of dollars a year. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) continues to prove that isn't true.

It gives you premium-level value for a fraction of the price. And it keeps outperforming every other $95 travel card without making things complicated.

1. A welcome bonus worth real money

New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value toward flights, hotels, or rental cars.

You can also transfer those points to partners like United, Southwest, and Hyatt, which often gets you even more value.

2. Everyday rewards that fit how you already spend

The card hits the categories most people use. You earn:

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

It's simple to maximize because the bonus categories match everyday life.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.74% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

75,000 bonus points

  • This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
    • 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    • Member FDIC

3. The $50 hotel credit lowers your real annual fee

Book a hotel through Chase Travel and you get an annual $50 credit. It's easy to use and requires almost no setup.

That effectively brings your net cost down to $45 a year.

4. Travel protections that beat other $95 cards

Most cards at this price point offer light coverage. This one gives you:

  • Primary rental car insurance
  • Trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage
  • Trip delay reimbursement
  • Baggage delay reimbursement

If your trip goes sideways, this card usually pays for itself in a single event.

5. Points that are flexible and easy to redeem

With Chase's new Points Boost feature, Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be worth up to 1.5x on hotels and flights with select airlines, and up to 1.75x on premium cabin tickets on select airlines when booked through Chase Travel.

Points Boost redemptions are clearly labeled in the Chase Travel portal and can provide a ton more value when booking eligible offers. Without Points Boost, points can be redeemed at a 1:1 rate.

6. It avoids the "coupon book" problem

Some premium cards make you juggle credits and special conditions to break even.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things straightforward. No strange spending requirements. No monthly credits you need to remember. Just solid value.

7. It fits beginners and experienced travelers

If you're new to rewards, this card gives you an easy path to meaningful savings.

If you already know what you're doing, the transfer partners and bonus categories still deliver a lot of value.

8. It pairs well with Chase's no-annual-fee cards

Cards like the Chase Freedom Flex® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® help you earn even more points on groceries, gas, and everyday spending.

You can pool those points, transfer them to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and redeem for potentially higher value using the Points Boost feature.

It's just a great card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has stayed the best $95 travel card because it keeps delivering real value without adding more hoops to jump through.

It's the card I still recommend first, and it's the one that continues to earn its spot in a lot of wallets.

If you want to see the full details or apply, you can check out our full review.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.