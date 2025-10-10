9 Little-Known Perks of the Amazon Prime Visa Credit Card
Imagine if you found a secret little promo code that you could enter during checkout and it got you 5% off everything in your Amazon cart. Wouldn't that be cool?
Well, that's basically what the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) does. It's a no-annual-fee card that's only available to Prime members, and it's packed with little goodies most Amazon shoppers don't even know about.
Here's everything you need to know.
1. There's no annual fee
The Prime Visa has a $0 annual fee. That means any rewards you earn are pure upside. Even if you only use it occasionally, there's no pressure to "earn your fee back" like you might feel with premium travel cards.
Of course, you do need an active Prime membership to apply. But if you already have Prime, this card is a no-brainer add-on.
2. An instant welcome gift card
For new applicants, there's a quick and easy welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
No waiting period or minimum spending required. This is just an immediate credit to your account you can use right away.
Better yet, your new Prime Visa is active immediately and can be automatically added as your default payment method. So you can start using it even before the physical card shows up in the mail.
3. Get 5% cash rewards in the Amazon ecosystem
If you're a Prime member, you'll earn an unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
This trumps most cash back cards which typically get you 1%-2% cash back for regular spending.
For me, this was one of the main reasons I got the Prime Visa. My family is spending more and more on Amazon these days so it makes sense to earn the highest cash back rate I can.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
4. Earn 5% cash rewards on Chase Travel bookings
When you book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Chase Travel, you'll also earn 5% cash rewards. This is unlimited, too.
So if you're already price-checking trips online, it's worth comparing prices through Chase Travel as well. You might find similar deals, but with way better rewards on the back end.
If you're a frequent traveler and want even more perks, it might make sense to use a travel specific card for bookings. Explore the top picks for travel credit cards in 2025
5. Get 2% cash rewards at gas stations and restaurants
If your current credit card doesn't pay you at least 2% back on everything you buy, you'll want to start using the Prime Visa for eating out and filling up your tank, too.
It earns an unlimited 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just grabbing takeout, that 2% adds up quietly in the background.
6. Even more discounts with Prime Card Bonus deals
One of the most underrated perks of the Prime Visa is access to Prime Card Bonus deals. These are special limited-time offers that boost your rewards to 10% or more on select Amazon items.
The only catch here is these deals rotate constantly. If you're willing to peek at the Prime Card Bonus page before a big order, you might score a 10% cash back deal you didn't plan on getting.
7. Super easy redemption options
Once your rewards start stacking up, you can use them right away.
- Apply them directly at Amazon checkout (just check the box when paying)
- Get statement credits through the Chase app
- Redeem for travel or gift cards
I mostly use mine for quick statement credits -- it's like instant cash back with zero hassle.
8. High credit limit potential (mine is $50K)
This one surprised me. When I first applied, I was instantly approved with a $30,000 limit.
Then a few weeks later, I moved $20,000 from another Chase card (using the Chase app transfer credit feature) bringing my total limit on this card to $50,000.
That's the highest limit I have right now on any single card. So if you're looking for a high-limit credit card to put a big purchase on (or just a way to lower your overall credit utilization) the Prime Visa might surprise you.
9. Built-in protections
The Prime Visa includes some seriously useful purchase and travel protections, such as:
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Extended warranty protection
- Roadside assistance
- Travel accident insurance
- Baggage delay insurance
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Purchase protection
These perks are baked in when you buy things or book trips -- no extra enrollment required.
What are you waiting for?
If you already pay for Amazon Prime, you should probably get this card.
At minimum, you can use it for all Amazon orders to snag the 5% back. And since there's no annual fee, all the savings are gravy.
Personally, I'm on track to earn enough rewards to fully cover the cost of my Prime membership.
Ready to turn your Amazon cart into real cash back? Read our full card review here to learn more and apply today.
