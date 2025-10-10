9 Little-Known Perks of the Amazon Prime Visa Credit Card

Imagine if you found a secret little promo code that you could enter during checkout and it got you 5% off everything in your Amazon cart. Wouldn't that be cool?

Well, that's basically what the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) does. It's a no-annual-fee card that's only available to Prime members, and it's packed with little goodies most Amazon shoppers don't even know about.

Here's everything you need to know.

1. There's no annual fee

The Prime Visa has a $0 annual fee. That means any rewards you earn are pure upside. Even if you only use it occasionally, there's no pressure to "earn your fee back" like you might feel with premium travel cards.

Of course, you do need an active Prime membership to apply. But if you already have Prime, this card is a no-brainer add-on.

2. An instant welcome gift card

For new applicants, there's a quick and easy welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

No waiting period or minimum spending required. This is just an immediate credit to your account you can use right away.

Better yet, your new Prime Visa is active immediately and can be automatically added as your default payment method. So you can start using it even before the physical card shows up in the mail.

3. Get 5% cash rewards in the Amazon ecosystem

If you're a Prime member, you'll earn an unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

This trumps most cash back cards which typically get you 1%-2% cash back for regular spending.

For me, this was one of the main reasons I got the Prime Visa. My family is spending more and more on Amazon these days so it makes sense to earn the highest cash back rate I can.