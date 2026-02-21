90% of Credit Card Fraud Comes From Accounts You Never Opened

It's easy to think of credit card fraud and picture someone skimming your card at a gas pump. But that's not usually how it happens.

The bigger threat is new account fraud. Someone opens a credit card in your name, you don't know it exists, and by the time you find out, the damage is done.

According to recent identity theft data, credit card fraud remains the most commonly reported type of identity theft, with more than 1.15 million identity theft reports filed through the third quarter of 2025 alone, which surpassed all of 2024. The uncomfortable truth is that much of that fraud involves accounts victims never opened.

The fraud you don't see is the most dangerous

If someone steals your physical credit card, you'll usually catch it quickly. You see a weird charge. You call your issuer. It gets worked out.

But new account fraud works differently.

A thief uses your Social Security number and personal information to open a brand-new card. Statements may go to a different address. Alerts may never reach you. The balance grows quietly.

You only find out when:

A collection notice shows up

Your credit score drops unexpectedly

You apply for a loan and get denied

That lag is what makes this form of fraud so costly.

And using a debit card opens you up to even greater consequences as your cash can be taken from your account. Using the best rewards credit cards not only earns you cash back on money you're already spending, but they provide an extra layer of fraud protection. You can compare some of the best rewards cards right here.

Identity theft is still rising

More than 1,157,317 identity theft cases were reported through the first three quarters of 2025, and credit card fraud led the way.

Americans aged 30 to 39 were the most likely group to report identity theft, which means this isn't just hitting retirees or people who "aren't careful online." It's hitting working adults in their prime borrowing years.

If you're building credit, carrying a mortgage, or applying for rewards credit cards, this type of fraud can derail real financial progress.

The one step that blocks most of it

If new account fraud is the problem, the solution is straightforward.

Freeze your credit.

A credit freeze blocks lenders from accessing your credit file. If a thief tries to open a new card in your name, the application gets stopped because the lender can't verify your credit.

Important details:

A freeze is free.

It does not hurt your credit score.

You can temporarily lift it anytime you actually want to apply for something.

It's not complicated. It just adds friction where fraud relies on speed.

Most people skip this because they assume they'll "just monitor their accounts." But monitoring only helps after something happens. A freeze helps prevent it from happening at all.

And while you're making yourself safer, check on the rate your savings account is paying you. If it's at a big bank like Chase, Wells Fargo, or Bank of America, there's a good chance it's around 0.01% APY. High-yield savings accounts currently pay around 4.00%, offer the exact same security, and you can see the best ones right here.

What to do next

If you haven't already:

Freeze your credit with all three bureaus. Set up transaction alerts on every credit card. Check your credit report regularly for accounts you don't recognize.

These steps take less than an hour total, and that's an hour well spent. Fraud isn't going away in 2026, but you can make yourself a much harder target.