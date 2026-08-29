A 0% Intro APR Card Beats Buy Now, Pay Later for One Big Reason

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) can feel "free" at the checkout. The catch is how fast that free window slams shut. Among people who fell behind on a payment, 64% got charged for it, according to Motley Fool Money research.

A 0% intro APR credit card solves that exact problem. Instead of spreading payments over a few weeks, you can get up to 21 months of real interest-free time. Same no-interest financing, far more room to breathe.

I've spent years helping people dig out of debt. And I'm not suggesting people should swap one type of bad payment with another to purchase things they don't need. I just think 0% intro APR cards help keep you in control of the payoff.

Months of breathing room, not weeks

BNPL's typical "pay in four" usually gives you about six weeks to pay off what you owe. A good 0% intro APR card gives you typically 12 to 21 months to clear a balance, interest free.

That gap matters when a month goes sideways. A short window leaves no margin, especially if you're juggling several BNPL plans. Say a $600 car repair lands the same week a few payments are due. Skipping even a small one can trigger a late fee.

A long 0% intro APR offer gives you way more room to adjust. In a tight month, you can make the minimum payment, catch your breath, and keep the clock running.

Cards also carry protections BNPL doesn't match. You get formal dispute rights and federal protection if a purchase goes wrong. That safety net helps when a package never shows or a charge looks off.

If your credit is in good shape, check out the best balance transfer credit cards you can apply for right now.

A few more reasons 0% intro APR cards are better

Beyond the timeline, here are a few more reasons a 0% intro APR card does more for your finances:

Credit building: Using BNPL can't help your credit score, but it can hurt it. A credit card, paid on time, builds your score month after month.

Using BNPL can't help your credit score, but it can hurt it. A credit card, paid on time, builds your score month after month. Rewards: A rewards card earns cash back or points when you buy things. BNPL earns you nothing on that same purchase.

A rewards card earns cash back or points when you buy things. BNPL earns you nothing on that same purchase. One bill, not fifteen: BNPL splits every purchase into its own plan, with its own due date and amount. A card rolls it all into a single statement you can track easier.

That said, BNPL isn't always the wrong call. For a small purchase you'll pay fully off on time, with autopayments from your checking account, it's truly interest-free and quick at checkout. And if you can't qualify for a card yet, its no-credit-check approval can be a fair stopgap.

The honest catch with financing anything (even at 0%)

Financing is still financing, even when the interest is zero. No payment method fixes overspending or impulse shopping, and both of these tools are built to make buying easier.

The data backs that up. About 57% of BNPL users lean on it to buy things they otherwise couldn't afford, according to Motley Fool Money research. More than half admit to buying outside their budget.

So the real test isn't which tool you reach for. It's whether you'd still buy the thing if you had to pay in full today. When the answer is no, the smartest move is skipping the purchase, not splitting it.

Make the breathing room actually work for you

A 0% intro APR card wins because it buys you time, protection, and rewards that BNPL can't touch.

If you're weighing a bigger purchase, line up the right card first. Take a look at the best credit cards and pick one with a long 0% intro period and rewards you'll actually use.



