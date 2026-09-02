A $10K-a-Month Business Could Save $2,200 a Year With This Card

If your business runs up tons of monthly expenses -- I'm talking $10,000 a month or more -- there are only a few business credit cards that are worth your time. One of my favorites has to be the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

With the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, you can earn a whopping $2,200 a year with $10,000 in monthly expenses -- and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to get it. Even if you don't spend nearly that much, the card is an easy win for any business with predictable expenses in a few set categories.

Here's what to know about the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards -- plus another great option worth considering.

Here's how much you can earn with the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards

Here's the rundown: The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards pays 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) -- plus 2% on on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Choice categories include gas stations & EV charging stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services, and business consulting services. All other purchases earn 1% back.

So let's say your business spends $10,000 a month on the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, or $120,000 a year. If you spent $50,000 of that in your 3% category and got 1% back on the remaining $70,000, you're looking at $2,200 a year in cash back.

That's a serious return on a top business card with no annual fee. Even if you spent, say, $5,000 a month, you could earn more than $1,000 a year in rewards. If your business spends a lot on travel or office supplies, for example, the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards is one of the best ways I've found to save on those purchases.

You can also change your choice category each month, which is great if your spending shifts with the seasons. Just keep in mind that the 3% and 2% rates share a $50,000 combined spending limit before dropping to 1%.