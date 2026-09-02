A $10K-a-Month Business Could Save $2,200 a Year With This Card
If your business runs up tons of monthly expenses -- I'm talking $10,000 a month or more -- there are only a few business credit cards that are worth your time. One of my favorites has to be the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
With the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, you can earn a whopping $2,200 a year with $10,000 in monthly expenses -- and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to get it. Even if you don't spend nearly that much, the card is an easy win for any business with predictable expenses in a few set categories.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards -- plus another great option worth considering.
Here's how much you can earn with the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards
Here's the rundown: The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards pays 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) -- plus 2% on on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Choice categories include gas stations & EV charging stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services, and business consulting services. All other purchases earn 1% back.
So let's say your business spends $10,000 a month on the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards, or $120,000 a year. If you spent $50,000 of that in your 3% category and got 1% back on the remaining $70,000, you're looking at $2,200 a year in cash back.
That's a serious return on a top business card with no annual fee. Even if you spent, say, $5,000 a month, you could earn more than $1,000 a year in rewards. If your business spends a lot on travel or office supplies, for example, the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards is one of the best ways I've found to save on those purchases.
You can also change your choice category each month, which is great if your spending shifts with the seasons. Just keep in mind that the 3% and 2% rates share a $50,000 combined spending limit before dropping to 1%.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Plus: Earn a $500 welcome bonus and save even more as a BofA member
On top of the ongoing rewards, the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards offers a $500 cash back bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days. Compared to other no-annual-fee cards, that's a pretty great bang for your buck. Bank of America pays it out as a statement credit, a deposit, or a mailed check.
Also, Bank of America members can get even more out of the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards. You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for the highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
Earning 5.25% back in your choice category on up to $50,000 a year in spending comes out to a whopping $2,625 a year in rewards.
When a flat-rate card wins instead
If your spending doesn't concentrate in one or two bonus categories, a card like the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards probably isn't a fit. In that case, you're better off with something like the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards earns a flat 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no cap and no bonus categories to track. On that same $120,000 in annual spending, you'd earn $1,800. That's less than the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards's best-case scenario, but with basically zero effort required -- no need to track bonus categories or spending limits.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards also comes with an identical $500 cash back bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days. And with the Preferred Rewards for Business program, your flat rate could climb as high as 2.62%. That's a fantastic return.
As always, the right pick here comes down to how you actually spend. If your spending is mostly in one or two categories, you'll probably come out ahead with the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards. Everyone else can do just as well -- or better -- with the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards's simple flat rate.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.