A $200 Bonus and 3% Cash Back: My Favorite No-Annual-Fee Grocery Card of 2026

Want to earn great rewards on your next grocery run -- without paying extra to do it? The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is for you.

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday is my pick for the best no-annual-fee grocery card of 2026 (see rates and fees). That's because it earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and more, and comes with the chance to earn a solid welcome bonus offer.

If you're willing to pay an annual fee, you can do better elsewhere. But if not, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is the card for you. Here's what to know.

How the Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns rewards

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday pays 3% cash back in three categories most families already spend a lot in: U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases.

After the yearly spending cap, the cash back drops to 1%. Max out all three and you're looking at $540 a year in cash back, with no annual fee working against you.

Your cash is earned as Reward Dollars, which you can redeem for a statement credit or use at Amazon checkout. There are no rotating categories to remember to activate every quarter, either -- the 3% is just always on. That's my favorite part about the Amex Blue Cash Everyday -- the simplicity of its earning structure.

Want to save on your next binge-watch, too? You'll also get $84 a year in Disney streaming credits ($7 a month), which you can use to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Terms apply; enrollment required. A perk like that is pretty much unheard of for a no-annual-fee card.

Finally, there's the welcome bonus offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

Amex lets you check your welcome offer before you apply, with no hit to your credit score until you actually accept the card. In all, you can unlock an easy first-year savings -- all without paying a cent in annual fees.