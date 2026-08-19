A $200 Bonus and 3% Cash Back: My Favorite No-Annual-Fee Grocery Card of 2026
Want to earn great rewards on your next grocery run -- without paying extra to do it? The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is for you.
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday is my pick for the best no-annual-fee grocery card of 2026 (see rates and fees). That's because it earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and more, and comes with the chance to earn a solid welcome bonus offer.
If you're willing to pay an annual fee, you can do better elsewhere. But if not, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is the card for you. Here's what to know.
How the Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns rewards
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday pays 3% cash back in three categories most families already spend a lot in: U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases.
After the yearly spending cap, the cash back drops to 1%. Max out all three and you're looking at $540 a year in cash back, with no annual fee working against you.
Your cash is earned as Reward Dollars, which you can redeem for a statement credit or use at Amazon checkout. There are no rotating categories to remember to activate every quarter, either -- the 3% is just always on. That's my favorite part about the Amex Blue Cash Everyday -- the simplicity of its earning structure.
Want to save on your next binge-watch, too? You'll also get $84 a year in Disney streaming credits ($7 a month), which you can use to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Terms apply; enrollment required. A perk like that is pretty much unheard of for a no-annual-fee card.
Finally, there's the welcome bonus offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
Amex lets you check your welcome offer before you apply, with no hit to your credit score until you actually accept the card. In all, you can unlock an easy first-year savings -- all without paying a cent in annual fees.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
-
If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR applies) and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
-
- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
-
- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Amex Blue Cash Preferred: A better option if you're willing to pay an annual fee
Want even better cash back rates on groceries and more? Check out the Amex Blue Cash Everyday's sibling, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). It also earns 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) with no spending caps. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
If you max out the grocery spending cap, you're looking at $360 in cash back already. That goes a long way toward erasing the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's annual fee -- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
You'll also save even more on your favorite streaming services, with $120 a year ($10 a month) in Disney streaming credits. Terms apply; enrollment required. Use this perk every month, and you've already practically covered the annual fee beyond year one.
Finally, you'll get an even better welcome bonus offer to sweeten the deal. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
When it comes to supermarket savings, you can't go wrong with either of these cards, to be honest. But if you spend a lot on groceries -- and already pay for a Disney streaming service -- the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is an easy win. It won our award for Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026, and that's no accident.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here