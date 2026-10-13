A $250 Bonus for No Annual Fee: Should You Apply for the Chase Freedom Flex?

Want to land $250 in credit card rewards the easy way? If so, now's the time to land the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees).

Right now for a limited time, new cardholders can earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere, which means this card is a good fit for almost everyone -- especially if you hate annual fees.

Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex® and why I think it's worth a look.

How the Chase Freedom Flex's $250 welcome bonus works

The Chase Freedom Flex® pays a $250 bonus once you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. That's $50 higher than the card's usual $200 bonus. Neither bonus will make you rich, but it is a great way to start saving on a no-annual-fee card

Chase is referring to this as a limited-time offer, but we don't know when it'll end yet. The only way to be sure you'll earn it is to apply today. Just be sure the card's earning rates are right for you before you do.