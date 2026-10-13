A $250 Bonus for No Annual Fee: Should You Apply for the Chase Freedom Flex?
Want to land $250 in credit card rewards the easy way? If so, now's the time to land the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees).
Right now for a limited time, new cardholders can earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere, which means this card is a good fit for almost everyone -- especially if you hate annual fees.
Here's what to know about the Chase Freedom Flex® and why I think it's worth a look.
How the Chase Freedom Flex's $250 welcome bonus works
The Chase Freedom Flex® pays a $250 bonus once you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. That's $50 higher than the card's usual $200 bonus. Neither bonus will make you rich, but it is a great way to start saving on a no-annual-fee card
Chase is referring to this as a limited-time offer, but we don't know when it'll end yet. The only way to be sure you'll earn it is to apply today. Just be sure the card's earning rates are right for you before you do.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$250 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest welcome bonuses to qualify for -- currently $250 for a limited time. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- No foreign transaction fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Limited Time Offer! Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- New Benefit! Earn rewards worldwide with no foreign transaction fees
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What are the Chase Freedom Flex's bonus categories?
The Chase Freedom Flex® earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate.
The card also earns 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ year-round, plus 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
This quarter's rotating category picks are dining, grocery stores (not Walmart or Target), and American Red Cross donations.
Dining is the highlight for me here. It actually stacks with the card's usual 3% rate for a whopping 7% back on dining until you hit the cap. Just make sure you activate your bonus categories every quarter so you're actually earning your rewards.
The base earning rate of 1% isn't great -- you can do better with something like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, which earns 1.5% back on everything outside its bonus categories. But if you spend a lot in the Chase Freedom Flex®'s bonus categories, and can take advantage of its rotating quarterly rates, it's a great fit.
Want to see how it stacks up? Compare it with the best cash back cards available now and find the one for you.
What perks come with the Chase Freedom Flex?
The Chase Freedom Flex® has no annual fee, plus a 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months -- not the longest you'll find, but a pretty decent savings window. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR will apply.
There are also no foreign transaction fees, which makes the Chase Freedom Flex® a great option for your next trip. You'll also get six months of free DoorDash DashPass, which lets you save on delivery fees and service fees for your next takeout night.
Who should apply for the Chase Freedom Flex?
If you ask me, nearly everyone should consider the Chase Freedom Flex® -- especially if you can't stand annual fees. You're not alone there: about 81% of credit card users skip annual fees on their main card, according to Motley Fool Money research.
The Chase Freedom Flex® has some of the best earning rates out there, especially if you're willing to track the rotating 5% bonus categories. The current welcome bonus makes it even better -- as long as you apply in time to get it.
Who should skip the Chase Freedom Flex?
The Chase Freedom Flex® isn't worth the effort if you already have a stack of travel cards with annual fees. Those cards likely cover dining and travel at high rates, so the Chase Freedom Flex®'s 3% and 1% don't add too much. And if travel's your goal, you should look at our list of the best travel credit cards instead.
You could still grab the welcome bonus if you're not planning on landing a different card. But if you are, I'd hold off on the Chase Freedom Flex® for the time being -- even with the great welcome offer.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.