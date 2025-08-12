A $6,000 Balance Transfer Could Save $1,842 in Interest With This Card
If you're carrying credit card debt, the numbers might surprise you.
A balance of $6,000 on a card with a 25% APR can rack up more than $1,400 in interest each year -- or way more if you're only making minimum payments or continue to add on new charges.
But there's a smarter way to deal with debt, if you're ready to make (and commit to) a payoff plan. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is currently offering 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
Using this card correctly, you could pay zero interest, and become debt-free sooner.
Saving $1,842 in interest
Let's do some math.
I'm going to use the example of a $6,000 balance on a high-interest credit card charging 25% APR. Making only minimum payments, this works out to roughly $125 in interest every month.
But if we transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and make steady $300 per month payments, the entire $6,000 balance will be gone in 21 months.
And thanks to the 0% intro APR, the total interest saved over 21 months is $1,842.
Yes, there's a balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5, or $300 in this example). But accounting for that we still come out ahead by $1,542.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Long 0% intro APR window
Most balance transfer cards offer windows of up to 12, or sometimes 18 months of 0% intro APR.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That's one of the longest promo periods available right now.
To qualify for the intro APR on balance transfers, you'll need to complete them within 120 days of opening your account.
Whether you're planning a big purchase or trying to dig out of debt, this extended APR window gives you a ton of flexibility.
Winner of our Best 0% Intro APR Card award for 2025
Our team reviews dozens of 0% intro APR credit cards every year, and only a few make it to our "best of" lists.
This year, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our 2025 Best 0% Intro APR Card award.
We gave it a perfect 5-star rating, thanks to its ultra-long 0% intro APR, no annual fee, and overall value. It's rare to find a card that performs this well without adding complexity or costs.
If your goal is to stop paying interest and finally get ahead, this is one of the most effective tools available right now.
Our Research Expert
