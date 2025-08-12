A $6,000 Balance Transfer Could Save $1,842 in Interest With This Card

If you're carrying credit card debt, the numbers might surprise you.

A balance of $6,000 on a card with a 25% APR can rack up more than $1,400 in interest each year -- or way more if you're only making minimum payments or continue to add on new charges.

But there's a smarter way to deal with debt, if you're ready to make (and commit to) a payoff plan. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is currently offering 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.

Using this card correctly, you could pay zero interest, and become debt-free sooner.

Saving $1,842 in interest

Let's do some math.

I'm going to use the example of a $6,000 balance on a high-interest credit card charging 25% APR. Making only minimum payments, this works out to roughly $125 in interest every month.

But if we transfer that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and make steady $300 per month payments, the entire $6,000 balance will be gone in 21 months.

And thanks to the 0% intro APR, the total interest saved over 21 months is $1,842.

Yes, there's a balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5, or $300 in this example). But accounting for that we still come out ahead by $1,542.