A $750 Bonus and 12-Month Intro APR: This Chase Card Is the Best Business Card of 2026
If you're running a small business in 2026, chances are you're juggling expenses left and right -- inventory, ads or software subscriptions, gas fill-ups, maybe even tacos for the team on Tuesdays.
And if you're not earning rewards or interest relief on all that spend, you're leaving serious money on the table.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card from Chase (see rates and fees) is a great one to consider, and it just took home our 2026 award for Best Business Credit Card at Motley Fool Money.
It has no annual fee, a massive welcome offer, and gives ongoing cash back rewards on everything you buy. Here's why this card should be on your radar.
Big bonus, no annual fee, and intro APR relief
The Chase Ink Business Cash comes out swinging in the first year of ownership. Here's a glimpse at what you can get.
Welcome offer: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. That's cold, hard cash you can use for anything.
Intro APR: You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months on new purchases (then a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable applies). That's a full year to finance business expenses interest-free -- a huge win for cash flow management.
Annual fee: $0
If you can use this card for regular expenses you're going to buy anyway, there's very little downside -- and a whole lot of upside.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn up to 5% cash back on spending
Ongoing rewards are what will keep the Chase Ink Business Cash in your wallet year after year. It's built for everyday small-business spending, with elevated cash back in high-traffic categories:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
These are categories most businesses are already spending heavily in. If you max out the 5% category alone, that's $1,250 in annual rewards.
Even though it's known as a "cash back" card, you'll actually earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. Each point is worth $0.01 when redeemed for a statement credit or direct deposit -- so it feels like cash back, but with more flexibility baked in if you want to book travel, transfer points, etc.
Tools, protections, and employee cards included
Once you're signed up and rolling, Chase gives you access to a full suite of business features to help stay organized and protected:
- Employee cards at no extra cost (with customizable spending limits)
- Auto-sync with accounting software like QuickBooks®
- Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage
- Zero Liability for unauthorized charges
For solopreneurs and small teams alike, these features help you manage spending without the stress.
Want unlimited, flat-rate rewards instead?
The Chase Ink Business Cash is amazing for targeted spending in the high-reward categories.
But if you want to keep it simple and just earn the same flat-rate for all spending, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is another great option.
It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with the same offers for welcome bonus and 0% intro APR. It's perfect if your business expenses are spread out across different areas and you just want flat-rate rewards with zero mental load.
Bottom line
If you're applying for your first business credit card, this is an easy place to start. There's no annual fee, so there's no pressure to justify the cost -- and all the rewards you earn are just extra value on spending you're already doing.
It's also flexible, with simple redemptions and an intro APR offer on purchases that gives you breathing room.
Check out our full Ink Business Cash® Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.