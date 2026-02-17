A $750 Bonus and 12-Month Intro APR: This Chase Card Is the Best Business Card of 2026

If you're running a small business in 2026, chances are you're juggling expenses left and right -- inventory, ads or software subscriptions, gas fill-ups, maybe even tacos for the team on Tuesdays.

And if you're not earning rewards or interest relief on all that spend, you're leaving serious money on the table.

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card from Chase (see rates and fees) is a great one to consider, and it just took home our 2026 award for Best Business Credit Card at Motley Fool Money.

It has no annual fee, a massive welcome offer, and gives ongoing cash back rewards on everything you buy. Here's why this card should be on your radar.

Big bonus, no annual fee, and intro APR relief

The Chase Ink Business Cash comes out swinging in the first year of ownership. Here's a glimpse at what you can get.

Welcome offer: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. That's cold, hard cash you can use for anything.

Intro APR: You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months on new purchases (then a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable applies). That's a full year to finance business expenses interest-free -- a huge win for cash flow management.

Annual fee: $0

If you can use this card for regular expenses you're going to buy anyway, there's very little downside -- and a whole lot of upside.