A $750 Bonus and 12-Month Intro APR: This Chase Card Is the Best Business Card of 2026

The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) was the first business credit card I ever opened, and it's my number one recommendation today for small businesses.

It's not just my opinion -- my whole team thinks so too. Motley Fool Money just named it our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

If you run a small business, side hustle, or even a one-person LLC, this card checks a rare combo of boxes: a massive welcome offer, a great 0% intro APR offer on new purchases, and some of the strongest everyday cash back rates around.

Why this card wins best business card of 2026

The main reason this business card fits so many businesses is because it keeps paying you back in lots of places, instead of shining in just one small niche.

You get no annual fee, straightforward cash back, and built-in breathing room thanks to the 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months (a 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies after). That's huge when you're covering startup costs, inventory, software, or marketing early on.

It also earns higher cash back in places real businesses spend money, not luxury perks you'll never use. That's why it keeps showing up as a top pick year after year.