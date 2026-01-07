A $750 Bonus and 12-Month Intro APR: This Chase Card Is the Best Business Card of 2026

The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) was the first business credit card I ever opened, and it's my number one recommendation today for small businesses.

It's not just my opinion -- my whole team thinks so too. Motley Fool Money just named it our Best Business Credit Card of 2026.

If you run a small business, side hustle, or even a one-person LLC, this card checks a rare combo of boxes: a massive welcome offer, a great 0% intro APR offer on new purchases, and some of the strongest everyday cash back rates around.

Why this card wins best business card of 2026

The main reason this business card fits so many businesses is because it keeps paying you back in lots of places, instead of shining in just one small niche.

You get no annual fee, straightforward cash back, and built-in breathing room thanks to the 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months (a 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies after). That's huge when you're covering startup costs, inventory, software, or marketing early on.

It also earns higher cash back in places real businesses spend money, not luxury perks you'll never use. That's why it keeps showing up as a top pick year after year.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.99% - 24.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening

Earn $750 bonus cash back

  • If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.

    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Office supply store rewards
    • Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
    • 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Low caps on bonus categories
    • No balance transfer offer
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
    • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
    • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

How to earn the welcome offer

This is one of the most approachable welcome offers out there.

Here's how it works: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Back in the day, my business spent nearly $5,000 on insurance alone. If you've got a large bill like that, it can potentially cover most (or even all) of the requirement on its own. If not, all those small monthly expenses can add up to earn the bonus also.

If you're launching something new or upgrading tools in early 2026, this bonus alone can cover a surprising amount of ground.

A full year of no interest on purchases

The 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months is one of the most underrated perks here for business credit cards. (When the intro period ends, a 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies.)

It gives you flexibility to spread payments out on big purchases without interest while keeping cash in your business. Instead of taking out a $10,000 loan with interest and fixed payments, you could charge that expense to the card, pay about $1,000 per month, and avoid interest entirely during the first year.

There's no balance transfer offer, so this card works best for new spending rather than moving old debt.

Ongoing cash back that keeps working

Beyond the welcome offer and 0% intro APR, this card continues to give you solid value year after year -- without an annual fee.

Here's how the ongoing rewards break down:

  • 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • $0 annual fee

This setup works well for many small businesses because it rewards everyday operating costs -- not just one narrow category.

That said, if your business starts spending heavily outside those bonus buckets, it can make sense to pair or switch to the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card. That card earns a flat rate on everything, which keeps rewards simple once you outgrow category caps.

Make your business rewards bigger in 2026

This card helped me keep things simple when I opened my first business account. And since it carries no annual fee, I never had to worry about "making it worth it," even on low spending years.

Between the welcome offer, ongoing cash back, and a full year of interest-free purchases, it's easy to see why it earned Motley Fool Money's top business card award for 2026.

Review the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to see full details and find out if it fits your business.

