A Simple Way to Stop Paying Credit Card Interest Until 2027

Credit card interest sucks.

I know it. You know it. But we've all been there. Even financially responsible people sometimes find themselves in credit card debt, running in place trying to catch up like the rest of us.

Luckily for us, balance transfer credit cards exist, and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) can actually give nearly two years with no interest on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Seriously, no interest until well into 2027.

One of the longest 0% interest periods you can get

The biggest reason to consider the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the intro APR length. You get 0% interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. After that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

Almost no other card gives you that much time. If you're trying to wipe out a balance or spread out a big expense, nearly two years without interest can make a real difference. It gives you room to pay down what you owe without watching the balance grow every month.