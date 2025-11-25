A Simple Way to Stop Paying Credit Card Interest Until 2027
Credit card interest sucks.
I know it. You know it. But we've all been there. Even financially responsible people sometimes find themselves in credit card debt, running in place trying to catch up like the rest of us.
Luckily for us, balance transfer credit cards exist, and the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) can actually give nearly two years with no interest on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Seriously, no interest until well into 2027.
One of the longest 0% interest periods you can get
The biggest reason to consider the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the intro APR length. You get 0% interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. After that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
Almost no other card gives you that much time. If you're trying to wipe out a balance or spread out a big expense, nearly two years without interest can make a real difference. It gives you room to pay down what you owe without watching the balance grow every month.
-
-
-
$0 annual fee
There's no annual fee, which keeps things simple. You can use the card during the 0% intro period, pay down what you need to, and keep it open afterward without it costing you anything.
That also helps your credit score over time because keeping older accounts open increases the average age of your credit history.
Cellphone protection built in
This is a smaller but appreciated perk. If you pay your cellphone bill with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you can get up to $600 in coverage for theft or damage. There's a $25 deductible, but it's a nice layer of protection if you've ever had a screen shatter at the worst possible time.
What to watch for
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, so run the math before you move a balance. But if interest is already piling up, paying a small one-time fee to lock in nearly two years of breathing room almost always brings you out ahead.
Just make sure you actually pay off your balance within the 0% intro APR period.
Who this card is best for
If your goal is to stop interest and make real progress on your debt, this card shines. The long 0% window gives you time to breathe, plan, and pay down what you owe without rushing.
If you'd rather earn rewards on everyday spending, a cash back card will probably fit better.
You can see all the current details and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card in our full review.
