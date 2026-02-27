A Travel Card So Exclusive, It Comes With Its Own Concierge Team

Picture this: you're in a city you've never visited, it's your anniversary weekend, and every restaurant worth a Google search is booked solid for dinner. You spend 45 minutes on OpenTable coming up empty. You try calling a few places directly. Nothing feels right.

Now imagine you just call one number, talk to a real human that takes care of all of it for you.

That's the promise of the Platinum Card® Concierge from American Express. And it's not a hypothetical -- it's a perk that comes baked right into the American Express Platinum Card®.

What exactly is the Amex Platinum Concierge?

It's a team of lifestyle specialists (real, live humans, not a bot) available to you 24/7, anywhere in the world. They speak different languages depending on the country you're needing help in, and have one job: to make your life easier.

You don't need to enroll or pay extra. You just call the number on the back of your card, say "Concierge," and you're connected.

Think of it as having a well-connected assistant in your back pocket. One who knows people and places.