A Travel Card So Exclusive, It Comes With Its Own Concierge Team
Picture this: you're in a city you've never visited, it's your anniversary weekend, and every restaurant worth a Google search is booked solid for dinner. You spend 45 minutes on OpenTable coming up empty. You try calling a few places directly. Nothing feels right.
Now imagine you just call one number, talk to a real human that takes care of all of it for you.
That's the promise of the Platinum Card® Concierge from American Express. And it's not a hypothetical -- it's a perk that comes baked right into the American Express Platinum Card®.
What exactly is the Amex Platinum Concierge?
It's a team of lifestyle specialists (real, live humans, not a bot) available to you 24/7, anywhere in the world. They speak different languages depending on the country you're needing help in, and have one job: to make your life easier.
You don't need to enroll or pay extra. You just call the number on the back of your card, say "Concierge," and you're connected.
Think of it as having a well-connected assistant in your back pocket. One who knows people and places.
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
What the concierge team can do for you
The list is longer than most people realize. The concierge team can handle things like:
- Score reservations at popular restaurants through direct outreach and waitlists
- Track down tickets to concerts, sporting events, or theater shows -- sometimes even sold-out ones
- Book spa days, golf tee times, and curated local experiences
- Send flowers, gifts, or other last-minute surprises on your behalf
- Help navigate travel disruptions, hospital admissions, and even insurance claims in a pinch
- Arrange airport transfers and ground transportation
Real cardholders have put the concierge to work in some pretty impressive ways. One tracked down a specific Sonos speaker that was out of stock everywhere -- the concierge found a store that had it.
Another had a Chanel bag sourced from the Beverly Hills boutique and shipped to their local Scottsdale store, after the Scottsdale staff had already told them it wasn't available.
And then there's the cardholder who had the team purchase a $13,000 vintage Rolex on their behalf.
The point isn't that these requests are outrageous -- it's that the concierge is willing to make the calls and do the legwork that most of us simply won't.
Being real: what they can't do
The Amex Platinum Concierge isn't magic. They can't conjure seats that don't exist or override a restaurant's private policies.
Also worth knowing: requests are typically fulfilled within 48 hours. So while it's great for last-minute situations, the more lead time you give them, the better. Think of it as a turbo-charged assistant, not an emergency service.
One more thing -- you'll pay for whatever they book on your behalf (tickets, reservations, gifts, etc.). The concierge service itself is complimentary, but the goods and services are not.
Is the Platinum Card® worth the annual fee?
The Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But the concierge is really just a bonus feature. When it comes to travel rewards cards, the Platinum Card® has a huge benefits package, including:
- Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide -- the largest lounge network of any card, including Centurion Lounges and Priority Pass
- Up to $600 in hotel credits annually via Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel (THC requires two-night minimum)
- Up to $400 in Resy credits per year ($100 per quarter) for eligible dining purchases
- Up to $300 in digital entertainment credits annually (Disney+, Hulu, NYT, and more)
- $200 in Uber Cash per year ($15/month + $20 extra in December)
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- Terms apply, enrollment may be required
Stack it all up and the value potential for the entire benefits package is over $3,500 annually -- if you max out all the credits and perks.
The concierge is the cherry on top -- the perk that separates it as a true premium travel card.
The bottom line
Whether you're stuck in back-to-back meetings, navigating a chaotic travel day, or just trying to pull off a last-minute dinner reservation without losing your mind -- it's genuinely nice to have someone in your corner.
If you already have the Platinum Card®, give the concierge a shot. It costs nothing to ask, and you might be surprised how much easier it makes things.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Flow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
