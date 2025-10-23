A Travel Card So Exclusive, It Comes With Its Own Concierge Team

We've all been there: stuck in an airport during a delay, trying to get help from a chatbot that keeps looping the same answers. It's frustrating. It's impersonal. And it definitely doesn't make you feel like a valued customer.

Amex flips that feeling on its head.

The American Express Platinum Card® gives you something airlines (and most travel apps) don't -- a real, live person whose entire job is to help. The Amex Platinum Concierge is a team of lifestyle experts who can turn a routine trip into a once-in-a-lifetime experience, or simply make a chaotic day feel manageable again.

And here's the best part: this service isn't a paid add-on. It's built right into the card.

The travel card that works like a personal assistant

When people ask which high-end card offers the best mix of travel perks and lifestyle services, this one wins almost every time. The Platinum Card®'s travel benefits are legendary (think airport lounge access, elite hotel status, and statement credits galore -- terms apply; enrollment may be required), but its Concierge service is what takes it from premium to personal.

Concierge is a complimentary perk that connects you with a real human team, trained to help with your travel and lifestyle requests. Just call the number on the back of your card, say "Concierge," and you're connected to a specialist who can assist with reservations, tickets, and more -- often saving you hours of searching.