Act Fact: Last Chance to Earn a $300 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Published on Jan. 9, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Chase is pulling its richest-ever bonus on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) at 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026. If you miss that window, the offer is gone.

Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's it. No hoops. No category tracking. No annual fee to offset.

It's hard to overstate how strong that return is. Spend $500 (in the first 3 months), get $300 back, and keep a card that earns solid cash back forever.

Why this bonus is unusually good

This isn't a typical no-annual-fee welcome offer.

  • A $300 bonus on $500 in spending within 3 months is one of the highest return rates Chase has ever offered on a cash back card
  • The card still earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
  • There's a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, which quietly adds even more value (a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)

For anyone who wants a simple, one-card setup, this is about as clean as it gets.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time offer

Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.49% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $300 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Where the Chase Freedom Unlimited really shines

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® works best as an everyday card.

You use it for groceries, bills, subscriptions, and random purchases where category cards fall short. Everything earns at least 1.5%, which adds up faster than people expect.

There's also a hidden upside if you already have, or plan to get, a Chase Sapphire card.

Cash back from the Chase Freedom Unlimited® can be moved into the Chase travel ecosystem, where it can be worth more when redeemed for flights or hotels. You don't need to do that to justify this bonus, but it's there if you want to level up later.

A quick reality check

This card isn't perfect.

There's a foreign transaction fee, so it's not the card you want to swipe overseas. And if you're someone who likes juggling five cards for maximum category bonuses, you can technically earn more in certain niches.

But for most people, simplicity wins. And this bonus makes the decision easier.

Who should act now

This offer makes sense if:

  • You want easy cash back without paying an annual fee
  • You can comfortably spend $500 in 3 months to earn the bonus
  • You're under Chase's 5/24 rule and eligible to apply

If that's you, waiting doesn't help. The bonus is locked to a specific end time. If you've been on the fence, this is your nudge.

Click here to learn more and apply before 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026, or be prepared to see a smaller bonus the next time around.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.