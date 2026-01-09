Act Fact: Last Chance to Earn a $300 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited

Chase is pulling its richest-ever bonus on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) at 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026. If you miss that window, the offer is gone.

Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's it. No hoops. No category tracking. No annual fee to offset.

It's hard to overstate how strong that return is. Spend $500 (in the first 3 months), get $300 back, and keep a card that earns solid cash back forever.

Why this bonus is unusually good

This isn't a typical no-annual-fee welcome offer.

A $300 bonus on $500 in spending within 3 months is one of the highest return rates Chase has ever offered on a cash back card

The card still earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

There's a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, which quietly adds even more value (a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)

For anyone who wants a simple, one-card setup, this is about as clean as it gets.