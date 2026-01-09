Act Fact: Last Chance to Earn a $300 Bonus With the Chase Freedom Unlimited
Chase is pulling its richest-ever bonus on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) at 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026. If you miss that window, the offer is gone.
Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's it. No hoops. No category tracking. No annual fee to offset.
It's hard to overstate how strong that return is. Spend $500 (in the first 3 months), get $300 back, and keep a card that earns solid cash back forever.
Why this bonus is unusually good
This isn't a typical no-annual-fee welcome offer.
- A $300 bonus on $500 in spending within 3 months is one of the highest return rates Chase has ever offered on a cash back card
- The card still earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- There's a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, which quietly adds even more value (a regular ongoing 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after)
For anyone who wants a simple, one-card setup, this is about as clean as it gets.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Where the Chase Freedom Unlimited really shines
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® works best as an everyday card.
You use it for groceries, bills, subscriptions, and random purchases where category cards fall short. Everything earns at least 1.5%, which adds up faster than people expect.
There's also a hidden upside if you already have, or plan to get, a Chase Sapphire card.
Cash back from the Chase Freedom Unlimited® can be moved into the Chase travel ecosystem, where it can be worth more when redeemed for flights or hotels. You don't need to do that to justify this bonus, but it's there if you want to level up later.
A quick reality check
This card isn't perfect.
There's a foreign transaction fee, so it's not the card you want to swipe overseas. And if you're someone who likes juggling five cards for maximum category bonuses, you can technically earn more in certain niches.
But for most people, simplicity wins. And this bonus makes the decision easier.
Who should act now
This offer makes sense if:
- You want easy cash back without paying an annual fee
- You can comfortably spend $500 in 3 months to earn the bonus
- You're under Chase's 5/24 rule and eligible to apply
If that's you, waiting doesn't help. The bonus is locked to a specific end time. If you've been on the fence, this is your nudge.
Click here to learn more and apply before 9 a.m. EST on Jan. 15, 2026, or be prepared to see a smaller bonus the next time around.
Our Research Expert