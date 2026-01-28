Act Fast: $250 Travel Credit + Earn 75K Mile Bonus. This Offer Won't Last Long

If you're planning a trip this year, here's a deal worth jumping on.

One of our most popular travel credit cards -- the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- is offering a limited-time bonus worth up to $1,000 towards travel. And qualifying is easier than you'd think.

Here's how this card can unlock serious value for travelers in 2026.

$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is already a great card. I've held mine for years and still use it daily.

But now it's an extra good deal with a boosted limited-time welcome offer! Here's the offer:

Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

And this is how it breaks down:

Receive $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year.

Plus, earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Those 75,000 miles go a long way, worth $750 in travel value. You can use them to book flights, hotels, or rental cars directly through Capital One Travel, or redeem them to "erase" past travel purchases.

Combined with the $250 travel credit, that's up to $1,000 towards travel this upcoming year.

And the best part is that hitting the $4,000 spending requirement doesn't require a huge lift. If you already spend around $1,500 to $2,000 per month on things like groceries, gas, restaurants, and bills, you'll likely reach the bonus without a stretch.