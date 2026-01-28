Act Fast: $250 Travel Credit + Earn 75K Mile Bonus. This Offer Won't Last Long
If you're planning a trip this year, here's a deal worth jumping on.
One of our most popular travel credit cards -- the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- is offering a limited-time bonus worth up to $1,000 towards travel. And qualifying is easier than you'd think.
Here's how this card can unlock serious value for travelers in 2026.
$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is already a great card. I've held mine for years and still use it daily.
But now it's an extra good deal with a boosted limited-time welcome offer! Here's the offer:
- Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
And this is how it breaks down:
- Receive $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year.
- Plus, earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Those 75,000 miles go a long way, worth $750 in travel value. You can use them to book flights, hotels, or rental cars directly through Capital One Travel, or redeem them to "erase" past travel purchases.
Combined with the $250 travel credit, that's up to $1,000 towards travel this upcoming year.
And the best part is that hitting the $4,000 spending requirement doesn't require a huge lift. If you already spend around $1,500 to $2,000 per month on things like groceries, gas, restaurants, and bills, you'll likely reach the bonus without a stretch.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s worth up to $1,000 in travel.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
Ongoing rewards for everyday life
I've tested a bunch of travel cards over the years -- and many come with rules, categories, or complicated rewards programs.
But the Capital One Venture Card keeps things super simple.
It earns 2X miles on every purchase, no matter what you're buying. This is a high baseline that keeps rewards coming in steadily throughout the year.
You'll also earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Plus, you get no foreign transaction fees, a TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credit, and a few built-in travel protections that give it more value when you're on the road.
How fast rewards can add up
The card has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). But it's offset pretty quickly when all the rewards are added up each year.
If you spend around $2,500 a month, that adds up to $30,000 per year. With the Capital One Venture Card's flat 2X miles on every purchase, you'd earn 60,000 miles annually -- worth about $600 in travel rewards each year.
And that's before you even factor in any travel booked through Capital One Travel at the 5X miles rate.
With rewards like that, you could easily cover two to three nights in a hotel, book a roundtrip flight, or knock out the cost of a rental car for your next getaway.
Don't wait -- apply while you can!
Limited-time offers like this one don't come around often. And when they do, they disappear pretty quickly.
If you're thinking about booking any kind of travel in 2026, now's the time to take advantage. Between the massive welcome offer for new cardholders and miles you can earn with everyday spending, you can offset a decent chunk of your next trip (and continue earning every year going forward!).
Check out the full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review to apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.