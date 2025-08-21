Act Fast: 3 Reasons It Pays to Apply for the Amex Platinum Before Its Big Coming Refresh
A couple of months ago American Express announced major updates are coming to both the consumer and business Amex Platinum Cards later this year.
As someone who's been tracking the rumors and watching luxury cards like a hawk, I've got a pretty good sense of how these refreshes usually go. If I had to bet my reputation on it, I'd say The Platinum Card® from American Express refresh is going to deliver more value -- not less.
That's a win for anyone who gets in early. There's a good chance you'll score the new perks without the new (rumored) price tag (at least for a while).
1. Lock in the current annual fee before it increases
Right now, the Amex Platinum Card charges a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). But that's likely to increase with the upcoming refresh.
During the Q2 2025 earnings call, Amex reported that net card fees rose 20% year over year. CEO Stephen Squeri didn't drop any specifics about the Amex Platinum Card refresh, but talked a lot about the strong demand for premium products and how well they're performing in today's market.
Amex is smart to follow the demand, and historically, big refreshes like this one tend to come with bigger price tags.
We've seen it before, too. In 2021, Amex raised the Amex Platinum Card's fee from $550 to $695 when it rolled out new lifestyle perks. And in more recent news, the refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see ) bumped up its fee to $795.
Nobody knows exactly how much the Amex Platinum Card fee will change -- although some speculate it will be in the $895-$995 range.
Applying now could lock in the current fee through at least your first renewal. This gives you a full year to enjoy the existing perks (and potentially all the new ones) before any price hike.
2. Snag a huge welcome offer while you can
You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
If the Amex Platinum Card has been on your radar, it's worth checking what offer you're eligible for before the refresh rolls out and terms potentially change.
Welcome offers can disappear or change when a product gets refreshed. So if you wait, you might miss your shot at this elevated bonus.
And one important reminder: Welcome offers only make sense if you can meet the minimum spend requirement with your normal expenses. So don't chase the bonus if you don't have the required natural spending already lined up within the offer period.
3. You might "double-dip" on annual credits
This is one of the slickest reasons to get in before the refresh. Several of the Amex Platinum Card's credits reset every calendar year -- not based on your card anniversary.
So if you apply in late 2025, you could potentially use these benefits twice before your first annual fee hits.
Annual credits such as the $200 airline fee credit (for incidentals) and the $200 hotel credit reset every January 1st (terms apply, enrollment may be required). So using these in full during the remainder of 2025, and again in the first half of 2026 would mean an extra $400 in value before your first account renewal.
The upcoming refresh is likely to include even more annual credits, which could mean more value through the end of 2025.
Applying now could be a smart move
If the Amex Platinum Card was already on your wishlist, don't let the upcoming refresh hold you back.
Yes, change is coming. But acting early could mean you enjoy the best of both versions. You get today's known perks and tomorrow's upgraded ones.
Curious if the Amex Platinum Card fits your wallet and lifestyle? Read our full review to see if it's the right move for you.
