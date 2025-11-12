Act Fast: Amazon's $250 Gift Card Deal Is Back for a Limited Time
Amazon just brought back one of its most popular credit card bonuses: a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
There's no spending requirement, no waiting period, and no annual fee, which makes this one of the simplest credit card deals you'll literally ever find.
A deal that pays you upfront
New Prime Visa cardholders get a $250 Amazon Gift Card the moment they're approved. It's automatically applied to your Amazon balance, so you can use it on your next purchase.
Unlike most cards that make you spend thousands to earn a bonus, this one's automatic. You just need an active Amazon Prime membership and a quick application through Amazon or Chase.
Everyday rewards that add up
Even after you claim the upfront $250, the Prime Visa remains a strong everyday card:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Those rewards never expire, and you can redeem them as statement credits, travel, or toward more Amazon purchases.
How long the offer lasts
Amazon hasn't announced an official end date, but this same deal has disappeared without much warning before. If you're already a Prime member, this is one of the easiest ways to grab quick value while it lasts.
You can read our full review and apply for the Prime Visa here and get your $250 gift card immediately upon approval.
Is it worth it?
If you shop on Amazon even a few times a month, the math works. The 5% back alone beats what most general cash back cards pay, and the upfront $250 is essentially free spending money.
Just remember, the deal is only available to new Prime Visa cardholders -- not existing ones -- and you'll need an active Prime membership to qualify.
Our Research Expert