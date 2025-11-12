Act Fast: Amazon's $250 Gift Card Deal Is Back for a Limited Time

Amazon just brought back one of its most popular credit card bonuses: a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

There's no spending requirement, no waiting period, and no annual fee, which makes this one of the simplest credit card deals you'll literally ever find.

A deal that pays you upfront

New Prime Visa cardholders get a $250 Amazon Gift Card the moment they're approved. It's automatically applied to your Amazon balance, so you can use it on your next purchase.

Unlike most cards that make you spend thousands to earn a bonus, this one's automatic. You just need an active Amazon Prime membership and a quick application through Amazon or Chase.