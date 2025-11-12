Act Fast: Capital One's Venture X Business Just Launched a 400,000-Mile Bonus Offer

Starting Nov. 12, the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees) is rolling out a massive limited-time welcome offer.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months. That's potentially $4,000 worth of travel rewards if you max out the full offer.

A serious upgrade for business travelers

The Capital One Venture X Business has already built a strong reputation for pairing simplicity with premium perks. That's exceptionally rare for a business card.

You still earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel, and 2X miles on all other purchases. The card also comes with an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel, 10,000 bonus miles each year after your account anniversary date, and airport lounge access at more than 1,300 lounges worldwide through Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™.

Those two recurring credits alone can help to offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). Everything else is pure upside.