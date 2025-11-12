Act Fast: Capital One's Venture X Business Just Launched a 400,000-Mile Bonus Offer
Starting Nov. 12, the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees) is rolling out a massive limited-time welcome offer.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months. That's potentially $4,000 worth of travel rewards if you max out the full offer.
A serious upgrade for business travelers
The Capital One Venture X Business has already built a strong reputation for pairing simplicity with premium perks. That's exceptionally rare for a business card.
You still earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel, and 2X miles on all other purchases. The card also comes with an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel, 10,000 bonus miles each year after your account anniversary date, and airport lounge access at more than 1,300 lounges worldwide through Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™.
Those two recurring credits alone can help to offset the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). Everything else is pure upside.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
New cardholders can earn up to 400k bonus miles — equal to $4,000 in travel value. Earn 200k miles after spending $30k in the first 3 months, and another 200k miles after spending $150k in the first 6 months.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions. Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel)
-
For businesses looking to earn rewards while enjoying premium travel benefits, we think this card strikes a strong balance between value and simplicity. It offers unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, along with 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. With top-tier perks like unlimited lounge access, annual travel credits, and flexible redemption options, this card is designed for business owners who prioritize travel rewards. It’s an excellent option for companies seeking both rewards and premium travel perks without the hassle.
-
- Huge travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Useful business management tools
- Spending requirement for sign-up bonus
- Annual fee
- Pay-in-full card
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Who this offer is best for
This offer isn't built for side hustlers. The spend thresholds are steep; even the first tier requires $30,000 in three months.
But for businesses with large operating expenses or high monthly ad, inventory, or vendor payments, hitting those marks could be doable. And if you can hit those marks, that 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel) is massive.
Capital One also makes redemptions flexible: Miles can be used to erase travel purchases, book directly through Capital One Business Travel, or transferred to 15+ travel loyalty programs.
Why this one stands out
Plenty of business cards come with five-figure bonuses. But a 400,000-mile offer from a major issuer like Capital One is a new level, and it fits the Venture X brand perfectly.
Where most premium cards drown you in bonus categories, this one keeps it refreshingly simple: spend big, earn big, travel well.
Who needs this card?
If your business has heavy expenses and you travel even occasionally, this offer is hard to ignore. Between the 400,000-mile bonus, annual travel credits, and simple 2X earnings, the Capital One Venture X Business is now one of the most lucrative business cards available.
The offer kicks off Nov. 12, and while Capital One hasn't said how long it'll last, big promotions like this rarely stick around.
See our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business card to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert