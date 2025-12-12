Act Fast: Chase Freedom Unlimited With Its Best Offer Ever for a Limited Time
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just launched its best offer ever, and the window to get it is short.
Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It's the richest bonus Chase has ever put on this card and the easiest one to earn.
If you've been waiting for a simple cash back win, this is it.
Why this is the strongest offer Chase has ever run
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has built a reputation as one of the most flexible cash back cards available. It earns well on everyday spending, it works for travel or statement credits, and you never pay an annual fee.
This bonus is what pushes it over the top. A $300 cash reward for just $500 in spend within a reasonable 3 months is rare, especially on a card this versatile. Most no-annual-fee cards require triple or quadruple the spending.
Rewards that work for real life
You earn strong rewards in categories people actually use.
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Those rates hold up well against both cash back cards and beginner travel cards. The 1.5% base rate also keeps things simple when you don't want to think about categories.
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
A useful 0% intro APR
The card also includes a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. The regular 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies after that.
It's not the longest offer out there, but it adds real breathing room if you want to spread out a large purchase.
What to keep in mind
Some cards earn higher rewards in specific categories if you're willing to juggle multiple cards. But most of those come with annual fees.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps things simple. No annual fee. Solid everyday rewards. A top-tier bonus.
It does charge a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars, so it's not ideal for international trips. If you want one of the top travel cards to pair with it, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is usually the best starting point since it waives those fees and boosts your point value.
Who should consider applying now
This offer works best for people who want:
- A low-effort bonus
- Strong rewards without tracking categories
- A foundation for future travel rewards
- A no-annual-fee everyday card
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® already had a strong value story. Solid rewards, no annual fee, travel flexibility, and an easy setup for everyday spending.
With its best bonus ever live for a short window, it's one of the rare times a no-annual-fee card delivers premium-level value. If you've been looking for a simple way to add predictable rewards to your wallet, this is as easy as it gets.
Read our full review and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card here.
