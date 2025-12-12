Act Fast: Chase Freedom Unlimited With Its Best Offer Ever for a Limited Time

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just launched its best offer ever, and the window to get it is short.

Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It's the richest bonus Chase has ever put on this card and the easiest one to earn.

If you've been waiting for a simple cash back win, this is it.

Why this is the strongest offer Chase has ever run

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® has built a reputation as one of the most flexible cash back cards available. It earns well on everyday spending, it works for travel or statement credits, and you never pay an annual fee.

This bonus is what pushes it over the top. A $300 cash reward for just $500 in spend within a reasonable 3 months is rare, especially on a card this versatile. Most no-annual-fee cards require triple or quadruple the spending.

Rewards that work for real life

You earn strong rewards in categories people actually use.

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Those rates hold up well against both cash back cards and beginner travel cards. The 1.5% base rate also keeps things simple when you don't want to think about categories.