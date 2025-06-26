Act Fast: Chase Sapphire Reserve Just Brought Back Its Eye-Popping 100,000-Point Welcome Bonus, Which Now Includes an Extra $500 Travel Credit

This is a huge upgrade from the previous 60,000-point bonus, and it's the first time Chase has ever stacked a one-time $500 travel promo credit on top of a big welcome offer.

For a limited time, new Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees ) cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

Chase just brought back one of the most sought-after credit card offers in the travel space. And this time, it's coming with a twist.

All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What the bonus points are worth

The bonus isn't just a flashy number and the value adds up fast if you know how to use it.

Chase Ultimate Rewards points used to be worth 1.5x when redeemed through Chase Travel. But that has now been replaced with Points Boost, which will make new points worth up to 2x on select flights and hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means your welcome bonus points could be worth up to $2,000 in travel value.

But remember, not every redemption will qualify for Points Boost. Non-qualifying redemptions will be worth 1x. That still makes your 100,000-bonus-point welcome offer worth at least $1,000.

Finally take that trip you've been putting off and apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today.

What's changed and why it matters

This offer comes as part of a broader refresh of the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. The annual fee has increased to $795, but Chase added new semi-annual lifestyle credits to help offset it:

$500 hotel credit each year when you book properties in Chase Travel's luxury "The Edit" collection

each year when you book properties in Chase Travel's luxury "The Edit" collection $300 annual dining credit , split into two $150 chunks, for reservations at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables

, split into two $150 chunks, for reservations at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables $300 StubHub credit for concerts, sports, and event tickets

for concerts, sports, and event tickets $250 in Apple subscriptions including Apple TV+ and Apple Music

including Apple TV+ and Apple Music $120 Lyft credit ($10/month) plus 5X points on eligible rides

($10/month) plus 5X points on eligible rides $120 Peloton credit toward memberships, plus up to 10X points on gear

toward memberships, plus up to 10X points on gear DoorDash perks : 12-month DashPass, $5 monthly restaurant credits, and two $10 non-restaurant promos each month

: 12-month DashPass, $5 monthly restaurant credits, and two $10 non-restaurant promos each month IHG Platinum Elite status, with benefits like room upgrades, bonus points, and late checkout

Use them all, and you're looking at more than $1,500 in potential statement credits per year. And all benefits considered, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® provides more than $2,700 in annual value. That's more than enough to outweigh the annual fee if you travel and dine even semi-regularly.

Act fast: It'll likely be years before a welcome bonus like this is seen again. Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card today.

Who this card is best for

If you're already planning a trip this year, or even just spending heavily in the next few months, this offer is worth a serious look.

Keep in mind the spending requirement. You'll need to spend $5,000 in the first 3 months of having the card. It's never smart to over-spend just to earn a welcome bonus, so make sure your normal spending falls within that threshold.

Pro tip: Along with this massive refresh, Chase has also updated its rules. You can now hold both a Chase Sapphire Reserve® and a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) at the same time, which is a change from the old "one Sapphire" rule. However, welcome bonus eligibility is more limited than before. You may not qualify if you've received a bonus on either Sapphire card in the past.

Chase will let you know your eligibility during the application process.

This welcome bonus won't last

If you've been waiting for the right moment to grab the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, this is it. The welcome bonus alone can unlock $2,000 or more in travel value from the points alone, and that's before you even start using the ongoing perks. But it won't be around for long.