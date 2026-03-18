Act Fast: Earn a $250 Bonus From the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card for a Limited Time

Some credit card offers sit around seemingly forever with no end in sight. But this one probably won't.

Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is running a limited-time bonus: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's the kind of offer that tends to change fast. And when it does, it's gone.

This isn't the "normal" offer

A $250 bonus for $500 in spending (with 3 months to do it) is unusually easy to earn. Most bonuses either require higher spending or offer less value at this level.

That's what makes this one different. And that's also why it's unlikely to stick around.

Issuers don't typically leave their most generous, easiest-to-earn offers up for long. Once enough people take advantage, they scale them back.