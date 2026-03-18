Act Fast: Earn a $250 Bonus From the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card for a Limited Time

Published on March 18, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

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Some credit card offers sit around seemingly forever with no end in sight. But this one probably won't.

Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is running a limited-time bonus: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

That's the kind of offer that tends to change fast. And when it does, it's gone.

This isn't the "normal" offer

A $250 bonus for $500 in spending (with 3 months to do it) is unusually easy to earn. Most bonuses either require higher spending or offer less value at this level.

That's what makes this one different. And that's also why it's unlikely to stick around.

Issuers don't typically leave their most generous, easiest-to-earn offers up for long. Once enough people take advantage, they scale them back.

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Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Limited-time Offer

Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $250 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.

    Read Full Review
    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

Why the timing actually matters

It's easy to write-off phrases like "limited-time offer" as just marketing-speak. But with credit cards, timing does matter.

We've seen this pattern over and over:

  • A strong bonus launches
  • It sticks around just long enough to gain traction
  • Then it quietly drops back to a lower, more typical offer

And once a bonus disappears, there's no telling when it will come back around. And when it does, it might not be as good. Check out all the top credit card sign-up bonuses available now right here.

It's not just a bonus play

Even if you strip out the bonus, the card holds up.

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers; a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after

It's simple. No rotating categories. No tracking.

So you're not signing up for a one-time win, you're setting up a card you can actually keep using.

The hidden urgency most people miss

There's an angle here that doesn't get talked about enough.

When a bonus is this easy to earn, it lowers the barrier to action. That means more people apply, faster. When that happens, issuers don't need to keep the higher offer to attract attention.

In other words, the easier the bonus is to earn, the shorter its lifespan tends to be.

Translation: If you're interested in this limited-time sign-up bonus, don't wait. Get it now before it's gone.

A simple way to think about it

If you're going to spend $500 over the next 3 months anyway, this is one of the cleanest opportunities to turn it into $250.

But that opportunity isn't guaranteed to be here next week or next month. Wait, and you might get the same card with a weaker bonus.

Act now, and you lock in one of the easiest offers currently available.

Read our full review and apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® right here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.