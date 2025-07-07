Act Fast: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card When You Sign Up for the Prime Visa Card

This is a very limited time deal. You must apply between July 7 and July 14 -- good timing for people who plan to shop Prime Day deals from July 8 to July 11.

No spending requirement. No waiting around. It's one of the easiest and most generous welcome offers you'll ever see.

Now through July 14, Amazon Prime members can get an instant $250 Amazon Gift Card when they're approved for the Prime Visa card (see rates and fees ).

What's better than a credit card welcome bonus? One you don't even have to work for!

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

$250 gift card instantly? Yes please!

Normally, credit card welcome offers come with some kind of minimum spending requirement. But this one skips all that.

Here's what you need to know:

Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval. Eligibility: You must be an Amazon Prime member.

You must be an Amazon Prime member. Timing: Available July 7-14, 2025 only.

Available only. No minimum spend: The gift card is added to your Amazon account right away -- no purchase needed.

Oh, and here's another cool thing: There's no annual fee for this card.

That makes the upfront value of the gift card a clear win -- especially for folks who were already planning to shop Prime Day deals.

Ready to earn an instant $250 on your next Amazon haul? Apply for the Prime Visa today -- most approvals happen in under 15 seconds.

Ongoing cash back

If you're already loading up your Amazon cart a few times a month, this card is kind of a no-brainer.

Here's how it earns cash back for Prime members:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Personally, my household spends at least $3,500 a year on Amazon buys. At 5% back, I'm looking at an easy $175 in value.

Then there's all the other spending. That 5% back on Chase Travel rivals even some of the best travel cards out there.

And since there's no annual fee, there's never any stress or worry about whether you're re-couping costs.

More perks that got your back

For all you accident-prone people out there, here are some added protections that have got your back.

Auto rental coverage

Baggage delay insurance

Extended warranty protection

Lost luggage reimbursement

Roadside assistance

Travel accident insurance

Travel and emergency assistance

Purchase protection

So if you ever twist your ankle while traveling, fall and bonk your head into your own rental car, denting the bumper, while also receiving a notification that your baggage was accidentally rerouted to Cleveland…this card has you covered!

Just kidding around, of course. Hopefully you never need to use these benefits. But it's nice to know they're included in case things go sideways.

What are you waiting for?

Seriously, now is a perfect time to jump on this deal and score a quick $250 Amazon gift card.

You don't even need to be a diehard Amazon fan to get great value from the Prime Visa. The steady stream of cash back from everyday spending can put hundreds back in your pocket each year.

This offer only runs July 7-14, and then it's gone.

Apply for the Prime Visa today and get $250 towards your Prime Day shopping!