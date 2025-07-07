Act Fast: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card When You Sign Up for the Prime Visa Card
What's better than a credit card welcome bonus? One you don't even have to work for!
Now through July 14, Amazon Prime members can get an instant $250 Amazon Gift Card when they're approved for the Prime Visa card (see rates and fees).
No spending requirement. No waiting around. It's one of the easiest and most generous welcome offers you'll ever see.
This is a very limited time deal. You must apply between July 7 and July 14 -- good timing for people who plan to shop Prime Day deals from July 8 to July 11.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer ever for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
$250 gift card instantly? Yes please!
Normally, credit card welcome offers come with some kind of minimum spending requirement. But this one skips all that.
Here's what you need to know:
- Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval.
- Eligibility: You must be an Amazon Prime member.
- Timing: Available July 7-14, 2025 only.
- No minimum spend: The gift card is added to your Amazon account right away -- no purchase needed.
Oh, and here's another cool thing: There's no annual fee for this card.
That makes the upfront value of the gift card a clear win -- especially for folks who were already planning to shop Prime Day deals.
Ready to earn an instant $250 on your next Amazon haul? Apply for the Prime Visa today -- most approvals happen in under 15 seconds.
Ongoing cash back
If you're already loading up your Amazon cart a few times a month, this card is kind of a no-brainer.
Here's how it earns cash back for Prime members:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Personally, my household spends at least $3,500 a year on Amazon buys. At 5% back, I'm looking at an easy $175 in value.
Then there's all the other spending. That 5% back on Chase Travel rivals even some of the best travel cards out there.
And since there's no annual fee, there's never any stress or worry about whether you're re-couping costs.
More perks that got your back
For all you accident-prone people out there, here are some added protections that have got your back.
- Auto rental coverage
- Baggage delay insurance
- Extended warranty protection
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Roadside assistance
- Travel accident insurance
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Purchase protection
So if you ever twist your ankle while traveling, fall and bonk your head into your own rental car, denting the bumper, while also receiving a notification that your baggage was accidentally rerouted to Cleveland…this card has you covered!
Just kidding around, of course. Hopefully you never need to use these benefits. But it's nice to know they're included in case things go sideways.
What are you waiting for?
Seriously, now is a perfect time to jump on this deal and score a quick $250 Amazon gift card.
You don't even need to be a diehard Amazon fan to get great value from the Prime Visa. The steady stream of cash back from everyday spending can put hundreds back in your pocket each year.
This offer only runs July 7-14, and then it's gone.
Apply for the Prime Visa today and get $250 towards your Prime Day shopping!
