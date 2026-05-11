Act Fast: Get up to $6,000 in First-Year Value With the Chase Sapphire Reserve

If you've been on the fence about getting the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), the card just got a lot harder to ignore.

Right now for a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is offering 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's more or less the best welcome bonus the card's ever offered to the public -- which means it probably won't be around long.

Stack that bonus on top of the card's annual perks, and your first-year value could climb as high as $6,000. Here's how it works, and why you should apply now.

A top-of-the-line bonus worth up to $3,000 in travel

The previous public offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® was 125,000 points for the same $6,000 spend. This new version adds 25,000 more points without raising the spending requirement, making it 20% more valuable.

At the bare-minimum $0.01 per point rate, you're already getting at least $1,500 in rewards. But with Chase's Points Boost feature, points have the potential to be worth up to 2X, or $0.02 each.

That means, if you play your cards right, this bonus can be worth up to $3,000. Even for a card with a $795 annual fee, that's pretty great.