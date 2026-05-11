Act Fast: Get up to $6,000 in First-Year Value With the Chase Sapphire Reserve
If you've been on the fence about getting the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), the card just got a lot harder to ignore.
Right now for a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is offering 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's more or less the best welcome bonus the card's ever offered to the public -- which means it probably won't be around long.
Stack that bonus on top of the card's annual perks, and your first-year value could climb as high as $6,000. Here's how it works, and why you should apply now.
A top-of-the-line bonus worth up to $3,000 in travel
The previous public offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® was 125,000 points for the same $6,000 spend. This new version adds 25,000 more points without raising the spending requirement, making it 20% more valuable.
At the bare-minimum $0.01 per point rate, you're already getting at least $1,500 in rewards. But with Chase's Points Boost feature, points have the potential to be worth up to 2X, or $0.02 each.
That means, if you play your cards right, this bonus can be worth up to $3,000. Even for a card with a $795 annual fee, that's pretty great.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
150,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 150k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $288 annually
- Member FDIC
One thing to know before you apply: The bonus is subject to a once-per-lifetime rule. If you've already earned a bonus with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® in the past, you won't be eligible for this one.
There's also no published end date for this offer, but elevated bonuses like this typically don't stick around long.
Plus: Get $3,000 in perks, year after year
As mentioned, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® carries a $795 annual fee. That sounds steep -- until you start adding up the card's perks.
In all, you're getting $3,000 in annual value, including:
- $500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- $300 annual travel credit
- $300 a year in DoorDash promos
- $300 a year in dining credits to use at restaurants part of the Sapphire Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable
- $300 StubHub credit (two $150 credits per year)
- $288 in Apple TV and Apple Music subscriptions
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
Add it all up -- the bonus, the credits, and less tangible perks like lounge access -- and you could be looking at $6,000 in first-year value. That's more than seven times the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s annual fee.
Want to start saving today? Click here to read our full review and apply now to get the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s sky-high bonus while you can.
Who should get the Chase Sapphire Reserve?
Make no mistake: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is built for frequent flyers -- travelers who want to save a bundle on hotel stays, airport lounges, TSA PreCheck, and more.
It's also worth considering if you're a Chase loyalist. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the best way to maximize the value of the Ultimate Rewards points you're already earning on other Chase cards. That's because you can pool points and redeem them as Chase Ultimate Rewards using transfer partners and Points Boost offers for potentially higher value.
People who should probably pass: Anyone new to travel rewards, carrying a balance month to month, or not willing to pay a $795 annual fee. The current welcome bonus is fantastic, but it doesn't make the annual fee irrelevant.
Still, if you've been waiting for the right time to land the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, this is probably it. The bonus is as high as it's ever been -- and with the card's annual perks, you can easily save thousands in your first year and beyond.
Want to compare more options first? Click here to check out our list of all the best travel cards available today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.