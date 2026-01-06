Act Fast: Here's How to Earn a $250 Amazon Gift Card in Minutes

Some credit cards come with welcome bonuses in currencies you might not understand. Points? Miles? What are those?

Luckily, Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) comes with a bonus basically anyone can make use of: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

Yep -- right now, Prime members can get a $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for this card. This offer ends at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 8, though, so you'll have to act fast if you want to get it.

Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why it's a no-brainer for Prime members.

Valuable earning rates on all sorts of purchases

The Prime Visa is more than just a snazzy sign-up bonus. It also has valuable earning rates that basically any Prime member can take huge advantage of.

For no annual fee, you'll earn:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Let's say you spent $200 a month on Amazon purchases and nothing else. That's $120 in rewards every year, all for buying things you'd be getting anyway.

Like basically everyone on the planet, I'm a Prime member and frequent Amazon customer -- and I recently landed the Prime Visa myself. Trust me when I say that it's one of the best cards for online shopping you can find.