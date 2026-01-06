Act Fast: Here's How to Earn a $250 Amazon Gift Card in Minutes
Some credit cards come with welcome bonuses in currencies you might not understand. Points? Miles? What are those?
Luckily, Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) comes with a bonus basically anyone can make use of: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
Yep -- right now, Prime members can get a $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for this card. This offer ends at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 8, though, so you'll have to act fast if you want to get it.
Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why it's a no-brainer for Prime members.
Valuable earning rates on all sorts of purchases
The Prime Visa is more than just a snazzy sign-up bonus. It also has valuable earning rates that basically any Prime member can take huge advantage of.
For no annual fee, you'll earn:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Let's say you spent $200 a month on Amazon purchases and nothing else. That's $120 in rewards every year, all for buying things you'd be getting anyway.
Like basically everyone on the planet, I'm a Prime member and frequent Amazon customer -- and I recently landed the Prime Visa myself. Trust me when I say that it's one of the best cards for online shopping you can find.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Apply and get approved today to earn your $250
If you're looking to land your $250 gift card instantly upon approval, you'll have to apply for the Prime Visa ASAP. The card's regular offer is nice, too, and you'll still get the same great earning rates, but an instant $250 Amazon gift card is hard to beat.
The best part? If you're like most people, you won't have to change a thing about how you spend with the Prime Visa. Just keep spending at Amazon, gas stations, restaurants, and elsewhere like you normally would, then sit back and watch your rewards pile up.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Prime Visa today to apply and earn your $250 gift card upon approval.
