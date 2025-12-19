Act Fast, Prime Members: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Instantly for a Limited Time

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's a limited-time deal that you need to know about.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members when you're approved for the Prime Visa credit card (see rates and fees). There's no spending required.

That's the easiest bonus I've ever seen, and you can start using it the moment you're approved. I signed up last month, and I've already used the gift card to buy some Christmas presents.

Plus, I expect to use this no-annual-fee card for years to come. Here's why.

Why this offer is a big deal

The bonus is exceptional

An instant $250 bonus is generous for a card with no annual fee. Many no-annual-fee cards offer a $200 bonus -- after you spend a certain amount. In other words, it takes more time and effort to earn a smaller bonus.