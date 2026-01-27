Act Fast: The Most Valuable Credit Card Bonus I've Seen This Winter

Capital One just dropped a limited-time welcome offer on its popular Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), and it's one of the richest deals I've seen.

Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

That's huge value from a card that only charges a $95 fee (see rates and fees).

Get a $250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles

My wife and I have used the Capital One Venture Card for years as our go-to daily driver. It's already one of our top recommended travel cards, and now with this bonus in play it becomes a real no-brainer.

Limited-time offer: Receive $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. That's a total value of up to $1,000 towards travel.

What I love about this deal is how easy the bonus is to earn. Most families today easily spend over $1,500 per month on essentials like groceries, gas, eating out, and recurring bills. So just by moving all that everyday spending to the Capital One Venture Card would mean earning the full bonus without changing habits.