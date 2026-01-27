Act Fast: The Most Valuable Credit Card Bonus I've Seen This Winter
Capital One just dropped a limited-time welcome offer on its popular Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), and it's one of the richest deals I've seen.
Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
That's huge value from a card that only charges a $95 fee (see rates and fees).
Get a $250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
My wife and I have used the Capital One Venture Card for years as our go-to daily driver. It's already one of our top recommended travel cards, and now with this bonus in play it becomes a real no-brainer.
Limited-time offer: Receive $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. That's a total value of up to $1,000 towards travel.
What I love about this deal is how easy the bonus is to earn. Most families today easily spend over $1,500 per month on essentials like groceries, gas, eating out, and recurring bills. So just by moving all that everyday spending to the Capital One Venture Card would mean earning the full bonus without changing habits.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
Why I recommend the Capital One Venture Card (even without a bonus)
I've tried all types of travel cards over the years, but the Capital One Venture Card is the one I always come back to.
The rewards program is simple, and it just works for how my wife and I spend. Here's what I like most:
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase. No categories to track or rotating rules to memorize -- just a flat 2X miles on everything, every day.
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
- Flexible, easy redemptions. You can use miles to book new travel, "erase" past travel purchases, or even redeem for cash back.
- Solid travel perks. No foreign transaction fees, up to $120 credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry, and some built-in travel protections.
- $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). In my experience, the rewards and benefits easily outweigh the cost each year.
To give you an idea of reward potential, If you spend $2,000 per month on regular expenses, you'll earn 48,000 miles per year ($2,000 x 12 months x 2X miles).
If you spend double that spending, you're looking at 96,000 miles -- worth $960 in travel each year.
Honestly, my wife and I recommend this card to our family and friends even without the elevated welcome offer. It's a long-term keeper.
Act fast: This is a limited-time offer
It's not often you can earn up to $1,000 towards travel from a welcome bonus with just your regular spending -- but this is one of those moments. And the earning potential doesn't stop at the welcome offer.
If you're looking for a simple, high-earning travel card with flexible rewards, the Capital One Venture Card is right up your alley.
Read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.