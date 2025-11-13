Act Fast: The Venture X Business Card Offers up to 400,000 Bonus Miles
If you're a business owner looking for a massive credit card welcome bonus, I've got a great one for you: the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees).
Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel): You'll get 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months.
That's worth a whopping $4,000 toward travel if you earn the full bonus. It's not an easy spending requirement to hit, but if you can do it, you'll unlock one of the biggest miles hauls I've ever seen.
Keep reading to learn why else we love the Capital One Venture X Business.
Valuable rewards on travel and more
The Capital One Venture X Business helps users travel in style on their next business trip. For a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get:
- An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles each year after your cardmember anniversary
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
If you can use the card's two credits, you've already covered the annual cost of the Capital One Venture X Business. Plus, the card comes with the following earning rates:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Those are some very strong travel earning rates, plus a solid catch-all rate of 2X miles on all other purchases. That makes the Capital One Venture X Business worth a look, even if you're only an occasional traveler.
Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.
New cardholders can earn up to 400k bonus miles — equal to $4,000 in travel value. Earn 200k miles after spending $30k in the first 3 months, and another 200k miles after spending $150k in the first 6 months.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions. Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel)
-
For businesses looking to earn rewards while enjoying premium travel benefits, we think this card strikes a strong balance between value and simplicity. It offers unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, along with 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. With top-tier perks like unlimited lounge access, annual travel credits, and flexible redemption options, this card is designed for business owners who prioritize travel rewards. It’s an excellent option for companies seeking both rewards and premium travel perks without the hassle.
-
- Huge travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Useful business management tools
- Spending requirement for sign-up bonus
- Annual fee
- Pay-in-full card
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Is the Capital One Venture X Business right for you?
The Capital One Venture X Business is a great business card that can cover its annual fee with a few simple yearly perks. I'd recommend it to anyone who can make use of a $300 travel credit, a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit, and valuable earning rates on travel and more.
The current welcome bonus is insanely large, but it's got a pretty high spending requirement to match. If your business doesn't spend $150,000 over six months, you might be better off waiting until the welcome bonus drops off a bit. And if you don't see yourself spending $30,000 in three months to earn the first portion of the welcome bonus, I'd say definitely hold off for the time being.
On the other hand, if those numbers sound attainable to you, don't wait -- apply now to land one of the biggest credit card miles hauls I've ever seen.
Not quite ready to pull the trigger? Check out this list of the best business credit cards to compare our full lineup of favorites.
