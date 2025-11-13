Act Fast: The Venture X Business Card Offers up to 400,000 Bonus Miles

If you're a business owner looking for a massive credit card welcome bonus, I've got a great one for you: the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees).

Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel): You'll get 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months.

That's worth a whopping $4,000 toward travel if you earn the full bonus. It's not an easy spending requirement to hit, but if you can do it, you'll unlock one of the biggest miles hauls I've ever seen.

Keep reading to learn why else we love the Capital One Venture X Business.

Valuable rewards on travel and more

The Capital One Venture X Business helps users travel in style on their next business trip. For a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get:

An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel

10,000 bonus miles each year after your cardmember anniversary

Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

If you can use the card's two credits, you've already covered the annual cost of the Capital One Venture X Business. Plus, the card comes with the following earning rates:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Those are some very strong travel earning rates, plus a solid catch-all rate of 2X miles on all other purchases. That makes the Capital One Venture X Business worth a look, even if you're only an occasional traveler.

Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.