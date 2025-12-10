Act Fast: There's Still Time to Claim a $250 Amazon Gift Card

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's an easy way to snag a $250 Amazon Gift Card.

Right now, for new Prime Visa cardholders (see rates and fees): Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement and no waiting.

I signed up last month, and the whole process took about 30 seconds. The gift card was added to my account instantly, and I've already started using it for Christmas gifts.

And there's more good news: This card is an excellent value for Prime members even without the limited-time gift card offer. Here's why.

The Prime Visa is perfect for Amazon shopping

The Prime Visa has no annual fee, and the rewards are generous.

You earn:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

For Amazon purchases, 5% back with no annual fee and no spending cap is a better deal than I've seen anywhere else.

And if you shop at Whole Foods or use Amazon Fresh, you can get unlimited 5% cash back on groceries, which is also top-tier.

The 2% categories aren't best in class, but they're solid.