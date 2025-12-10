Act Fast: There's Still Time to Claim a $250 Amazon Gift Card

If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's an easy way to snag a $250 Amazon Gift Card.

Right now, for new Prime Visa cardholders (see rates and fees): Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement and no waiting.

I signed up last month, and the whole process took about 30 seconds. The gift card was added to my account instantly, and I've already started using it for Christmas gifts.

And there's more good news: This card is an excellent value for Prime members even without the limited-time gift card offer. Here's why.

The Prime Visa is perfect for Amazon shopping

The Prime Visa has no annual fee, and the rewards are generous.

You earn:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

For Amazon purchases, 5% back with no annual fee and no spending cap is a better deal than I've seen anywhere else.

And if you shop at Whole Foods or use Amazon Fresh, you can get unlimited 5% cash back on groceries, which is also top-tier.

The 2% categories aren't best in class, but they're solid.

How much could you earn in a year?

Here's a quick look at how much cash back the Prime Visa could earn from your Amazon spending alone:

Monthly Amazon Spending Cash Back Earned per Year
$100 $60
$250 $150
$500 $300
$1,000 $600
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's before you count the 2% and 1% categories or the $250 gift card.

Redeeming points is simple

Your points can be redeemed through both Amazon and Chase:

  • At Amazon checkout, you can use points to pay for purchases. (I wouldn't do this, though; you lose out on earning 5% back on that part of the purchase.)
  • Through Chase, you can redeem points for cash back, travel, or gift cards. Cash back is often the simplest choice, since you can move it straight into a high-yield savings account.

A great deal -- with one caveat

For most Prime members, this card is practically a must-have. It has no annual fee, a generous welcome offer, and high earnings on Amazon purchases.

The only real risk is overspending. Like many store-focused cards, the Prime Visa makes it easy to say yes to an extra purchase or three. And if you carry a balance, the interest will wipe out the cash back you earn.

But if you pay on time and in full, this is one of the highest-value cards a Prime member can have.

How to claim the $250 gift card before it's gone

If you want the gift card, I suggest you act fast. We don't know the end date yet, but we do know this is a limited-time offer.

Click here to learn more, apply for the Prime Visa, and get an instant $250 Amazon gift card if you're approved.

