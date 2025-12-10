Act Fast: There's Still Time to Claim a $250 Amazon Gift Card
If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's an easy way to snag a $250 Amazon Gift Card.
Right now, for new Prime Visa cardholders (see rates and fees): Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement and no waiting.
I signed up last month, and the whole process took about 30 seconds. The gift card was added to my account instantly, and I've already started using it for Christmas gifts.
And there's more good news: This card is an excellent value for Prime members even without the limited-time gift card offer. Here's why.
The Prime Visa is perfect for Amazon shopping
The Prime Visa has no annual fee, and the rewards are generous.
You earn:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
For Amazon purchases, 5% back with no annual fee and no spending cap is a better deal than I've seen anywhere else.
And if you shop at Whole Foods or use Amazon Fresh, you can get unlimited 5% cash back on groceries, which is also top-tier.
The 2% categories aren't best in class, but they're solid.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
How much could you earn in a year?
Here's a quick look at how much cash back the Prime Visa could earn from your Amazon spending alone:
|Monthly Amazon Spending
|Cash Back Earned per Year
|$100
|$60
|$250
|$150
|$500
|$300
|$1,000
|$600
That's before you count the 2% and 1% categories or the $250 gift card.
Redeeming points is simple
Your points can be redeemed through both Amazon and Chase:
- At Amazon checkout, you can use points to pay for purchases. (I wouldn't do this, though; you lose out on earning 5% back on that part of the purchase.)
- Through Chase, you can redeem points for cash back, travel, or gift cards. Cash back is often the simplest choice, since you can move it straight into a high-yield savings account.
A great deal -- with one caveat
For most Prime members, this card is practically a must-have. It has no annual fee, a generous welcome offer, and high earnings on Amazon purchases.
The only real risk is overspending. Like many store-focused cards, the Prime Visa makes it easy to say yes to an extra purchase or three. And if you carry a balance, the interest will wipe out the cash back you earn.
But if you pay on time and in full, this is one of the highest-value cards a Prime member can have.
How to claim the $250 gift card before it's gone
If you want the gift card, I suggest you act fast. We don't know the end date yet, but we do know this is a limited-time offer.
Click here to learn more, apply for the Prime Visa, and get an instant $250 Amazon gift card if you're approved.
