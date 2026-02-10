Act Fast: This Capital One Card's Bonus Is Worth $1,000 in Travel
Right now, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering one of the strongest welcome deals we've seen for a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). The bonus is straightforward, flexible, and unusually easy to use.
Here's why this limited-time offer stands out and who it makes sense for.
The bonus math is clean and compelling
New cardholders can earn two things in their first year:
- 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
- $250 credit to use on Capital One Travel
Used together, that's up to $1,000 towards travel.
The miles alone are worth $750 when redeemed for travel. Add the $250 travel credit and you're looking at a four-figure bonus from a card that doesn't try to lock you into complicated redemptions.
Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s worth up to $1,000 in travel.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
Why this bonus is easier to use than most
A lot of travel bonuses look great on paper but fall apart when you try to redeem them. But Capital One miles are flexible by design. You can:
- Cover travel purchases you already made with statement credits
- Book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel
- Transfer miles to 15+ airline and hotel partners
If you want simple, you can keep it simple. If you want to optimize, the option is there.
The everyday rewards keep things simple
After the welcome bonus, the Capital One Venture Card stays easy to use.
- Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
There's no category tracking and no spending caps. It works as a clean everyday travel card without forcing you to think too hard about where you swipe it.
Extra perks that quietly add value
A few benefits help justify the annual fee over time:
- Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Miles that never expire
- A strong, easy-to-use mobile app
None of this is flashy. All of it is useful.
Who this card is best for
This bonus makes the most sense if you want:
- A large, flexible travel bonus without a premium annual fee
- Simple earning with no rotating categories
- Travel rewards you can actually use without learning a new system
If you're willing to spend $4,000 in 3 months to earn the welcome bonus and plan to travel in the next year or two, the value here is hard to ignore.
Act fast
Capital One has made some recent changes to Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees) bonuses, and this version stacks more value than usual. Between the $250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles, this is one of the strongest offers we've seen on this card.
Read our full review and see the current terms for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card here if you're considering applying.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.