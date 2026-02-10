Act Fast: This Capital One Card's Bonus Is Worth $1,000 in Travel

Right now, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering one of the strongest welcome deals we've seen for a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). The bonus is straightforward, flexible, and unusually easy to use.

Here's why this limited-time offer stands out and who it makes sense for.

The bonus math is clean and compelling

New cardholders can earn two things in their first year:

75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months

after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months $250 credit to use on Capital One Travel

Used together, that's up to $1,000 towards travel.

The miles alone are worth $750 when redeemed for travel. Add the $250 travel credit and you're looking at a four-figure bonus from a card that doesn't try to lock you into complicated redemptions.