Act Fast to Get a $100 Travel Credit When You Sign Up for the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card
Looking for a travel card with no annual fee? There's a limited-time offer you should check out.
Right now, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) comes with an exciting offer: For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Altogether, you can get the equivalent of $300 toward travel right off the bat. And you'll rack up travel rewards through everyday spending.
Should you apply? Let's dig into the details and see how this card stacks up.
Highlights of the Capital One VentureOne
This is a simple, no-annual-fee travel card (see rates and fees). It doesn't come with luxury perks like airport lounge access, and it doesn't earn big rewards for flights.
However, it does offer:
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars through Capital One Travel
- 1.25X miles on all other purchases
- 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. (Balance transfer fee of 3% for the first 15 months; 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time applies.) The standard 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
- No foreign transaction fees
Your miles, as well as the $100 travel credit, can be redeemed for flights, hotels, and rental cars through Capital One Travel. If you want to book travel elsewhere, you can redeem miles as statement credits after the fact.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Get a $100 credit for flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. This limited time offer won't last long!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1.25X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
20,000 Miles (worth $200 in travel)
-
Earn a 20,000-mile bonus (worth $200 toward travel) after spending just $500 in your first 3 months — one of the easiest bonuses to qualify for. Plus, for a limited time, get a $100 credit for flights, stays, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase and redeem for travel, dining, or transfer to 15+ airline and hotel partners. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months (then 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to start earning rewards.Read Full Review
-
- No annual fee
- Sign-up bonus
- Rewards on purchases
- Great intro APR
- No foreign transaction fee
- Mediocre rewards rate
- No bonus categories
-
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.24% - 29.24% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Is the Capital One VentureOne worth signing up for?
The Capital One VentureOne is best for people who:
- Want a travel card with no annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Book hotels and/or rental cars several times a year
If that sounds like you, then this card is a solid choice. If not, you might want to look elsewhere. Here's why.
There are cards that pay higher rewards on everyday purchases
For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) pays 2% cash rewards on all purchases (no bonus categories). Otherwise, it's very similar to the Capital One VentureOne (see rates and fees). So the Capital One VentureOne only looks better if you really take advantage of that 5X miles category.
There are better travel cards -- with annual fees
Some travel cards come with perks that make their annual fees more than worth the cost.
For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has an annual fee of $95. But in return, you get:
- A sign-up bonus of 75,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 1X points on all other purchases
…and more. The welcome bonus alone is almost enough to make up for the cost of the annual fee for the first eight years (though it takes a lot more spending to earn than the Capital One VentureOne's welcome offer -- see rates and fees).
Regardless, if you spend a decent amount of money in the 3X and 5X categories, then you'll easily recoup your fee -- and then some.
The bottom line: There's almost no downside
Because the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees) and lets you earn an easy $300 toward travel in your first year, there's little reason not to apply.
Maybe it won't be your everyday spender in the long run. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a better intro offer from a no-annual-fee card.
