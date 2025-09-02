Act Fast to Get a $100 Travel Credit When You Sign Up for the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Card

Looking for a travel card with no annual fee? There's a limited-time offer you should check out.

Right now, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) comes with an exciting offer: For a limited time, enjoy a $100 credit to use towards flights, stays and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel during your first cardholder year. Plus, earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

Altogether, you can get the equivalent of $300 toward travel right off the bat. And you'll rack up travel rewards through everyday spending.

Should you apply? Let's dig into the details and see how this card stacks up.

Highlights of the Capital One VentureOne

This is a simple, no-annual-fee travel card (see rates and fees). It doesn't come with luxury perks like airport lounge access, and it doesn't earn big rewards for flights.

However, it does offer:

5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars through Capital One Travel

1.25X miles on all other purchases

0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. (Balance transfer fee of 3% for the first 15 months; 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time applies.) The standard 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

No foreign transaction fees

Your miles, as well as the $100 travel credit, can be redeemed for flights, hotels, and rental cars through Capital One Travel. If you want to book travel elsewhere, you can redeem miles as statement credits after the fact.