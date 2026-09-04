Act Fast to Get a $1,000 Bonus With the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card
Want to make a quick $1,000 on a no-annual-fee business card? The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is here for you -- but you'll have to act fast.
For a few months now, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has offered a fantastic limited-time welcome bonus. It won't be around for much longer, however. If you want to maximize earnings on a top business credit card, you'll want to apply sooner rather than later.
Here's what to know about the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, plus another great option available now.
How to earn $1,000 with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited
Right now with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, you can earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in your first 4 months. That's $250 higher than the card's usual $750 bonus, essentially a 33% increase.
Chase hasn't announced an official end date for this bonus, but we do know that it's ending soon -- and that it's likely to go back down to its $750 norm. That makes it worth applying for now if you've been on the fence.
Even better, lots of businesses don't need to do anything special to earn this top welcome bonus, beyond their usual spending. Rent, inventory, software subscriptions, ad spend -- anything you'd already be running through a business card counts toward the $8,000 spend requirement.
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Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer ends soon!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Plus: Get 1.5% back on purchases and more
Beyond the bonus, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited pays "unlimited" -- see what I did there? -- 1.5% cash back on every purchase for no annual fee. That means no rotating categories, no caps, and nothing to activate. Just rack up expenses and the rewards show up.
It also earns 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27, a nice bonus if you lean on rideshare often.
For a business owner who doesn't want to worry about a bunch of bonus categories, that simplicity is the real appeal. You're trading a bit of upside on specific categories for one that quietly earns in the background.
You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, which helps if you need to spread out that $8,000 without paying interest while you get there.
After the intro period, the 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies. That's a typical range for a card, but it's worth planning around. Set a reminder a couple months before your period ends so you don't forget.
Want bonus categories instead? Get the Chase Ink Business Cash
Want a card with a little more upside in its earning structure? The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is for you.
Right now, the Chase Ink Business Cash is running an identical welcome bonus offer: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. And it's also expected to end soon.
The difference is how it earns: Instead of a flat 1.5% on everything, it pays 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, plus 2% on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. All other purchases earn 1% back.
If office supplies and telecom bills make up a real chunk of your spending, those categories can out-earn the Chase Ink Business Unlimited's flat rate by a wide margin. It all depends on what you spend on, and how you want to earn rewards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer ends soon!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Should you apply before the offer ends?
If your business can comfortably hit $8,000 in spending over 4 months without stretching your budget, the bonus on both the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and the Chase Ink Business Cash is one of the better ones you'll find right now. And since it's expected to end soon, you'll have to apply fast if you want to get it.
One thing worth doing before you rush in: Compare these cards against our other favorite business credit cards to find the perfect fit for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.