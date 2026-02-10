Act Fast to Save $1,000 on Your Next Trip With the Capital One Venture Rewards Card

If you've got travel plans this year -- or even just a wish list -- there's a limited-time offer that could help cover a big chunk of the cost.

Right now, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 towards travel. You'll get a $250 credit to use on Capital One Travel, plus 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.

That's a serious stack of rewards, and the offer won't be around forever.

Get $250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles for a limited time

Even without any bonus, the Capital One Venture Card is already one of our top travel picks. Which is exactly why this limited-time offer makes now such a great time to snag it.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening -- that's up to $1,000 towards travel.

That spending threshold is totally doable for most households. If you already spend between $1,500 and $2,000 per month on everyday expenses, you can unlock the full bonus just by using the card for what you're already buying.

Why I recommend this card year-round

The Capital One Venture Card is one of my favorite travel cards to use long-term. While the welcome offer gives you a massive boost in year one, it's the rewards program that makes this card a keeper.

Every purchase earns 2X miles, which means you're constantly building up travel rewards without thinking about categories or rotating bonuses.

And if you book hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars through Capital One Travel, you'll earn 5X miles on those, too.

Add in perks like no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees), TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry credit, and flexible redemption options, and you've got a card that fits perfectly into any travel routine.

Where up to $1,000 towards travel could take you in 2026

Here's the fun part. After you've met the welcome offer qualifications, what are you going to do with $1,000 in travel rewards?

Here are a few options:

  • Roundtrip flights for two within the U.S. -- like New York to Austin or Chicago to Denver
  • Three to four nights at a mid-range hotel in cities like San Diego, Nashville, or New Orleans
  • Rental car + gas for a long weekend road trip
  • A couple nights at a beachfront resort in Mexico or a Caribbean island

And that's just using the bonus. The ongoing rewards can get you hundreds more in travel value each year going forward.

Apply before the offer disappears

This is one of the richest welcome bonus offers available right now. And like all limited-time deals, it won't last.

Whether you've already booked a trip or just want to get ahead on travel plans, the Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees) can make your next vacation a lot more affordable. And the earlier you earn the welcome bonus, the sooner you can start redeeming rewards.

See our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.

