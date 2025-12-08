Act Fast: Venture X's 100K-Mile Bonus Won't Stick Around for Long
Looking for a great way to save on your next big getaway? If so, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look.
Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card users can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. That's a miles haul worth $1,000 in travel rewards, to go along with one one of the best travel cards out there.
Ready to start earning? Here's everything you should know about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card before you apply.
Great earning rates on travel through Capital One
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with some great earning rates on travel -- as long as you book through Capital One. You'll get:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases, all the time
If you aren't booking trips through Capital One Travel, you won't earn a ton with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. If you are, though -- or if you decide to start -- you'll unlock some of the best travel-related bonus categories I've seen.
Plus, you'll also get 2X miles on all other purchases, a great catch-all rate for a travel card. In all, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is one of the better luxury travel cards out there -- the current limited-time offer is just an extra-large cherry on top.
Ready to earn a welcome bonus worth $1,000 in travel? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to apply now.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that already offset the $395 annual fee.
Add a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Easy-to-use perks that are worth hundreds
With just a few simple perks, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card users could easily cover the card's $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and then some. Benefits of the card include:
- Get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel.
- Get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary.
- Receive up to a $120 credit to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges.
With the first two perks alone, you've already recouped $400 -- $5 more than the card's annual fee. Throw in benefits like lounge access and the $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit, and you can really start saving with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today and start earning your bonus.
Our Research Expert