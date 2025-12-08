Act Fast: Venture X's 100K-Mile Bonus Won't Stick Around for Long

Looking for a great way to save on your next big getaway? If so, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look.

Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card users can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. That's a miles haul worth $1,000 in travel rewards, to go along with one one of the best travel cards out there.

Ready to start earning? Here's everything you should know about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card before you apply.

Great earning rates on travel through Capital One

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with some great earning rates on travel -- as long as you book through Capital One. You'll get:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases, all the time

If you aren't booking trips through Capital One Travel, you won't earn a ton with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. If you are, though -- or if you decide to start -- you'll unlock some of the best travel-related bonus categories I've seen.

Plus, you'll also get 2X miles on all other purchases, a great catch-all rate for a travel card. In all, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is one of the better luxury travel cards out there -- the current limited-time offer is just an extra-large cherry on top.

Ready to earn a welcome bonus worth $1,000 in travel? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to apply now.