Act Now: Business Owners Can Get 400,000 Bonus Miles With This Capital One Card

Are you a business owner looking for one of the biggest credit card welcome bonuses I've ever seen? If so, you'll want to check out the current offer on the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees).

Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel) when you spend $150,000 in the first six months: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months.

That's worth a mind-blowing $4,000 in travel rewards if you can earn both parts of the bonus. It's certainly not a bonus geared toward everyone -- $150,000 in 6 months isn't an easy mark to hit for most. But if you can hit it, you'll land a welcome bonus that can unlock serious free travel.

Read on to learn why I recommend the Capital One Venture X Business.

Get strong perks and earning rates on travel

The Capital One Venture X Business has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but offers plenty of perks to more than justify the yearly cost. It comes with:

An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel

10,000 bonus miles each year after your cardmember anniversary

Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

Put the card's two travel credits together, and you've already more than covered the annual fee. And that's not all -- you'll also unlock the following earning rates:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Those are some of the best earning rates you'll find on travel -- just make sure you use the Capital One Business Travel portal to get them. If you do, you can rack up value with the Capital One Venture X Business even if you aren't a super frequent flyer.

Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.