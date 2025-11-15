Act Now: Business Owners Can Get 400,000 Bonus Miles With This Capital One Card

Published on Nov. 15, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Are you a business owner looking for one of the biggest credit card welcome bonuses I've ever seen? If so, you'll want to check out the current offer on the Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees).

Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel) when you spend $150,000 in the first six months: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months.

That's worth a mind-blowing $4,000 in travel rewards if you can earn both parts of the bonus. It's certainly not a bonus geared toward everyone -- $150,000 in 6 months isn't an easy mark to hit for most. But if you can hit it, you'll land a welcome bonus that can unlock serious free travel.

Read on to learn why I recommend the Capital One Venture X Business.

Get strong perks and earning rates on travel

The Capital One Venture X Business has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but offers plenty of perks to more than justify the yearly cost. It comes with:

  • An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel
  • 10,000 bonus miles each year after your cardmember anniversary
  • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
  • Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

Put the card's two travel credits together, and you've already more than covered the annual fee. And that's not all -- you'll also unlock the following earning rates:

  • 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • 2X miles on all other purchases

Those are some of the best earning rates you'll find on travel -- just make sure you use the Capital One Business Travel portal to get them. If you do, you can rack up value with the Capital One Venture X Business even if you aren't a super frequent flyer.

Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.

Capital One Venture X Business

Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Business

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Venture X Business
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Limited-Time Offer

New cardholders can earn up to 400k bonus miles — equal to $4,000 in travel value. Earn 200k miles after spending $30k in the first 3 months, and another 200k miles after spending $150k in the first 6 months.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

N/A

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions. Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel

2X-10X miles

Annual Fee

$395

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months

400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel)

  • For businesses looking to earn rewards while enjoying premium travel benefits, we think this card strikes a strong balance between value and simplicity. It offers unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, along with 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. With top-tier perks like unlimited lounge access, annual travel credits, and flexible redemption options, this card is designed for business owners who prioritize travel rewards. It’s an excellent option for companies seeking both rewards and premium travel perks without the hassle.

    • Huge travel rewards bonus
    • High rewards rate
    • Travel credits
    • Useful business management tools
    • Spending requirement for sign-up bonus
    • Annual fee
    • Pay-in-full card
    • LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
    • Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
    • Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
    • With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
    • Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
    • Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
    • Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
    • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
    • Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
    • This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month

Should you apply for the Capital One Venture X Business?

The Capital One Venture X Business is a super valuable business card that justifies its yearly price tag with a few annual perks. If you like the sound of a $300 travel credit, a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit, and valuable earning rates on travel, the Capital One Venture X Business is definitely worth a look.

If you can't earn the current welcome bonus, you might want to hit pause. Some businesses won't be able to spend $30,000 in three months, let alone $150,000 in six months. If that's you, consider holding off until the welcome offer (and spending requirement) drop back down.

On the other hand, if you can hit those spend requirements, don't hesitate. Apply now and unlock one of the most valuable card bonuses I've ever seen with qualifying spend.

If this card isn't a fit for your spending, check out our list of the best credit card sign-up bonuses to compare more options.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.