Act Now: Earn a Bonus Worth $1,000+ With This Chase Business Card

Looking for an easy way to save on your next work trip or business expense? You just found it: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees).

The newly refreshed Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card comes with an even more valuable welcome bonus than before. It also comes with new Lyft and DoorDash perks to help you save on rideshares and food delivery.

Here's what to know about the recent changes to the Chase Ink Business Preferred.

DashPass membership and 5X total points on Lyft rides

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is still one of the more versatile business credit cards out there. You'll continue earning 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. You'll also earn 1X point per $1 on all other purchases.

Now, you can add one more thing to the list: Cardholders will earn 5X total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

Plus, Chase Ink Business Preferred cardholders can now get complimentary membership to DashPass, DoorDash's premium subscription service. That's a $96 yearly value, free with your new card -- enough to singlehandedly cover the card's $95 annual fee.