Act Now: Earn a Bonus Worth $1,000+ With This Chase Business Card
Looking for an easy way to save on your next work trip or business expense? You just found it: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees).
The newly refreshed Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card comes with an even more valuable welcome bonus than before. It also comes with new Lyft and DoorDash perks to help you save on rideshares and food delivery.
Here's what to know about the recent changes to the Chase Ink Business Preferred.
DashPass membership and 5X total points on Lyft rides
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is still one of the more versatile business credit cards out there. You'll continue earning 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. You'll also earn 1X point per $1 on all other purchases.
Now, you can add one more thing to the list: Cardholders will earn 5X total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Plus, Chase Ink Business Preferred cardholders can now get complimentary membership to DashPass, DoorDash's premium subscription service. That's a $96 yearly value, free with your new card -- enough to singlehandedly cover the card's $95 annual fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 25.74% Variable
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
-
This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You'll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card's value.
-
- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
-
- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel(SM). Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
An updated welcome offer worth $1,000+
Now for the really good part: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card's standard welcome offer is now even more valuable than before.
Right now, for new cardholders: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in cash back, and potentially even more on travel by using Chase's Points Boost program or transferring rewards to one of Chase's travel partners.
The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card was already one of the better business cards available. With an increased welcome offer, new Lyft earning rates, and a complimentary DashPass membership, it's a no-brainer for freelancers and Fortune 500 CEOs alike.
Ready to land your bonus now? Read our full review of the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card now to apply and start earning.
