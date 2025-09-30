Act Now: Snag an Easy $200 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card
Looking for a valuable cash back card with one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses around? You've just found it in the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn $200 in bonus cash just by spending $500 in the first 3 months after opening the card. Most people can easily hit that with everyday purchases like groceries and gas. Just spend $500, and your bonus automatically shows up in your account.
I have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® myself -- and I love it. Here are a few other reasons I'm always recommending it to friends and family.
Strong everyday rewards
Aside from the straightforward welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also has solid ongoing earning rates. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
No annual fee to worry about, either -- just simple cash back on everything you buy.
I especially love using my Chase Freedom Unlimited® every time I dine out or order DoorDash. Getting 1.5% cash back on all other purchases isn't too shabby, either.
Want to join me? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply and start earning the $200 welcome bonus today.
Boost your rewards with another Chase card
Here's what really takes the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to the next level: If you also have a Chase card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), you can transfer your points to maximize value.
Just use your Chase Freedom Unlimited® as you normally would, then pool all your rewards and redeem through Chase Travel for more value.
This strategy can help you get much more out of the same purchases, especially when booking flights or hotels. It's a great way to maximize your rewards if you're a frequent traveler.
Get 0% intro APR for 15 months
Looking to pay off high-interest debt? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and 15 months on balance transfers. An ongoing 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR will apply after.
I never had a reason to use this feature myself, but it can be a great way to pay off larger expenses over time without piling up interest.
Just note that there's a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Apply today and land an easy $200
If you want a simple, flexible cash back card with serious upside, Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great option.
I earned the $200 sign-up bonus in just a few weeks of everyday spending. And with its strong rewards rates, additional perks, and $0 annual fee, I'll definitely be holding onto it for a long, long time.
Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply now.
Our Research Expert