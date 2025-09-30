Act Now: Snag an Easy $200 Bonus With This No-Annual-Fee Chase Card

Looking for a valuable cash back card with one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses around? You've just found it in the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).

Right now with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can earn $200 in bonus cash just by spending $500 in the first 3 months after opening the card. Most people can easily hit that with everyday purchases like groceries and gas. Just spend $500, and your bonus automatically shows up in your account.

I have the Chase Freedom Unlimited® myself -- and I love it. Here are a few other reasons I'm always recommending it to friends and family.

Strong everyday rewards

Aside from the straightforward welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also has solid ongoing earning rates. You'll get:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

No annual fee to worry about, either -- just simple cash back on everything you buy.

I especially love using my Chase Freedom Unlimited® every time I dine out or order DoorDash. Getting 1.5% cash back on all other purchases isn't too shabby, either.

Want to join me? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply and start earning the $200 welcome bonus today.