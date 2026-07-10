Already Have the Amex Platinum? Here's the Card to Get Next -- July 2026

The American Express Platinum Card® is a spectacular card in many respects. But it has one clear weak spot: a below-average reward rate for everyday spending. Groceries, gas, dinner out, streaming -- the Platinum Card® earns just 1X points on all of it. For most of us, that ordinary spending dwarfs what we actually put toward flights and hotels.

The fix is easy. Getting a second card can scoop up higher rewards on more of those everyday categories.

There are two great options, both in the Amex family. That means one login, one ecosystem, and no juggling across banks. Which card you pick comes down to your spending and rewards preference.

American Express® Gold Card: for foodies who want to stack more points

The American Express® Gold Card is the right second card if you want to pool rewards and build up one big points balance. Its primary strength is food rewards, whether that's eating out or buying groceries to cook at home.

You'll earn:

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines

2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

Every point lands in the same Membership Rewards account as your Platinum Card® earnings.

The Amex Gold Card's $325 annual fee (see rates and fees) sounds steep on top of a Platinum Card®. But its credits -- $120 in Uber Cash, $120 for dining, $100 at Resy, a $100 hotel credit (THC requires a two-night minimum stay), and $84 at Dunkin' -- can more than cover it. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

One honest catch: Amex's rules mean Platinum Card® holders likely won't qualify for the Amex Gold Card's welcome offer. That stings, but it doesn't change the math on the ongoing rewards.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.