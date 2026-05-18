Already Have the Amex Platinum? Here's the Card to Get Next

When it comes to travel rewards, the American Express Platinum Card® is hard to beat. Between airport lounge access, hotel elite status, and thousands in annual credits (terms apply), it easily earns its keep for frequent flyers.

But if you've been using it as your only card, you've probably noticed a downside: For all purchases that aren't prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel or flights booked direct with airlines or through Amex Travel, the Platinum Card® earns just 1X points.

That's where a second card comes in. If you want to earn more on everyday spending, there are a few Amex cards that make for a great sidekick. Here are two great options at different price points.

American Express® Gold Card: The classic Platinum Card® companion

For my money, the American Express® Gold Card is the most natural Platinum Card® backup.

While the Platinum Card® handles your flights and hotel nights, the Amex Gold Card takes over on food -- which, for most people, is where the bulk of non-travel spending actually goes. You'll get:

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines

2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

Your points will land in the same Membership Rewards account as your Platinum Card®. That means all your rewards pool together to put directly toward travel, or even transfer to Amex's airline and hotel partners.

You'll also get more than enough credits the cover the card's $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), including:

$120 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual dining credits

$100 in annual Resy credits

A $100 annual hotel credit (The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay)

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

One thing worth flagging: Amex's card rules mean that if you already hold the Platinum Card®, you likely won't qualify for the Amex Gold Card's welcome offer. That's a real trade-off, but it doesn't change the math on the ongoing earning -- and if you're spending meaningfully on food and dining, the Amex Gold Card will easily earn its keep.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.