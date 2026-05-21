Already Have the Sapphire Preferred? Here's the Card to Get Next

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- I'm not breaking any news by saying that. But like most credit cards, it has some blind spots.

For starters, on purchases that don't fall under a handful of bonus categories, you're earning just 1X points with the Chase Sapphire Preferred. That means if you're buying (in-person) groceries, filling up on gas, or just shopping online, you're leaving rewards on the table.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) plugs a lot of the holes of the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- and it's free to get (and keep). Here's a look at both cards and why they're better together than apart.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: A travel card worth building around

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers savings that are hard to beat for a $95 annual fee -- which is why it's my go-to recommendation for anyone getting into travel rewards.

First, it earns:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Your rewards are worth more than they look on paper, too. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, which is where the real value starts.

There's also a $50 annual hotel credit, which helps you save automatically on booking made through Chase Travel. That basically cuts the annual fee in half right there.

In my opinion, the Chase Sapphire Preferred makes sense for anyone who travels at least a few times a year and wants flexible, transferable points at a low cost.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.