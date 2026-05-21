Already Have the Sapphire Preferred? Here's the Card to Get Next
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- I'm not breaking any news by saying that. But like most credit cards, it has some blind spots.
For starters, on purchases that don't fall under a handful of bonus categories, you're earning just 1X points with the Chase Sapphire Preferred. That means if you're buying (in-person) groceries, filling up on gas, or just shopping online, you're leaving rewards on the table.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) plugs a lot of the holes of the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- and it's free to get (and keep). Here's a look at both cards and why they're better together than apart.
Chase Sapphire Preferred: A travel card worth building around
The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers savings that are hard to beat for a $95 annual fee -- which is why it's my go-to recommendation for anyone getting into travel rewards.
First, it earns:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Your rewards are worth more than they look on paper, too. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners, which is where the real value starts.
There's also a $50 annual hotel credit, which helps you save automatically on booking made through Chase Travel. That basically cuts the annual fee in half right there.
In my opinion, the Chase Sapphire Preferred makes sense for anyone who travels at least a few times a year and wants flexible, transferable points at a low cost.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Chase Freedom Unlimited: Your "everything else" earner
I love my Chase Freedom Unlimited -- it was the first "real" rewards card I ever got, and I still use it regularly to this day.
That's because it's one of the best cash back cards that becomes a points powerhouse if you pair it with the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
With the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
The travel and dining rates are comparable to the Chase Sapphire Preferred's, and the drugstore rate is higher. But to be honest, the 1.5% floor is the whole point here.
Here's why the Chase Freedom Unlimited is the perfect Chase Sapphire Preferred sidekick:
- It has no annual fee. Adding the Chase Freedom Unlimited doesn't cost a dime.
- Points combine easily. Your Ultimate Rewards points from both cards can be combined into the same account, so you can put all your rewards towards travel and more.
- The 1.5% flat rate beats the Chase Sapphire Preferred. Bills, gas, online shopping -- you'll earn more on all of it with the Chase Freedom Unlimited.
If you already carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred, it's the most natural add-on out there. Don't believe me? You can always apply and find out -- it won't cost you a thing.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
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