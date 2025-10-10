Amazon Just Became a 5% Cash Back Goldmine Thanks to the Discover it® Cash Back Card
If you've been thinking about holiday shopping and wincing at prices, here's a reason to smile. The Discover it® Cash Back, which offers 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, just flipped the switch on its final 5% cash back bonus category of 2025, and it's one of the best ones yet.
From October through December 2025, Discover it® Cash Back cardholders can now earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and drug stores, on up to $1,500 in combined purchases. That's a potential $75 back just for shopping where you were already planning to spend. But don't forget: you'll need to activate the new bonus before it starts tracking your Q4 bonus category rewards.
Why this quarter's bonus is such a big deal
The Discover it® Cash Back card runs on a rotating calendar of 5% cash back at everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. But this Amazon window is the one most people wait for all year.
Between early holiday deals, Prime Day replays, and December gift shopping, it's one of the easiest times to max out the $1,500 quarterly limit. Even routine purchases like cleaning supplies, vitamins, or household essentials can rack up cash back at drug stores.
And because the bonus runs through the end of the year, you'll capture all your last-minute holiday shopping.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
How to activate and earn
Discover keeps things simple, but you do need to opt in each quarter to get your bonus.
Here's what to do:
- Log in to your Discover account (app or desktop).
- Tap or click "Activate 5%" for the Oct-Dec 2025 category.
- Shop normally at Amazon.com or eligible drug stores.
After activation, you'll automatically earn 5% cash back (instead of the standard 1%) on those rotating category purchases through Dec. 31 (up to a quarterly maximum).
If you happen to go over the $1,500 cap, you'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Why the Discover it® Cash Back card still stands out
Even with stiff competition in the cash back card world, the Discover it® Cash Back has a few tricks that keep it relevant -- especially for new users.
- Cashback Match: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
- $0 annual fee: You're not paying anything to earn those bonuses.
- Redemption flexibility: You can cash out rewards as statement credits, bank deposits, gift cards, or even at checkout on Amazon.
It's one of those cards that quietly performs better than flashier ones. That's especially true when the quarterly bonus lines up with your everyday spending. Don't leave this quarter's bonus potential on the table. Activate your Q4 categories if you already have the card -- or visit our review to apply now and start earning cash back on every Amazon checkout through December.
A smart move before holiday shopping kicks in
If you already have the Discover it® Cash Back, activate your bonus today so you don't miss earning big on all of your eligible purchases.
And if you don't have one yet, this quarter is arguably the best time of the year to apply. You could earn 5% cash back on your Amazon holiday haul (activation required; a quarterly maximum applies), get your first-year match in 2026, and start the new year with serious cash back momentum. What are you waiting for?
