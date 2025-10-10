Amazon Just Became a 5% Cash Back Goldmine Thanks to the Discover it® Cash Back Card

If you've been thinking about holiday shopping and wincing at prices, here's a reason to smile. The Discover it® Cash Back, which offers 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, just flipped the switch on its final 5% cash back bonus category of 2025, and it's one of the best ones yet.

From October through December 2025, Discover it® Cash Back cardholders can now earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and drug stores, on up to $1,500 in combined purchases. That's a potential $75 back just for shopping where you were already planning to spend. But don't forget: you'll need to activate the new bonus before it starts tracking your Q4 bonus category rewards.

Why this quarter's bonus is such a big deal

The Discover it® Cash Back card runs on a rotating calendar of 5% cash back at everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. But this Amazon window is the one most people wait for all year.

Between early holiday deals, Prime Day replays, and December gift shopping, it's one of the easiest times to max out the $1,500 quarterly limit. Even routine purchases like cleaning supplies, vitamins, or household essentials can rack up cash back at drug stores.

And because the bonus runs through the end of the year, you'll capture all your last-minute holiday shopping.