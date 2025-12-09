Amazon Just Extended Its $250 Prime Visa Bonus and It's Still One of the Easiest Deals Around
Most credit card bonuses make you spend hundreds of dollars before you see a single reward. Amazon's current offer skips all of that. And it just got more time.
If you're a Prime member, Amazon's Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is still giving new cardholders a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval. No minimum spend. No waiting period. No tracking anything.
This is one of the rare bonuses that really is as simple as it sounds.
What the extended bonus gives you
The headline perk is the $250 gift card that loads into your Amazon account the moment you're approved. You can use it on anything you normally buy on Amazon. Groceries. Supplies. Holiday gifts. Household basics.
That instant value is why this deal keeps driving interest. It delivers something most cards don't offer: a reward before your card even arrives in the mail.
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Why this card stands out for everyday spending
Even without the bonus, the Prime Visa is one of the strongest no-annual-fee cards for households that shop on Amazon or at Whole Foods.
You earn:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Those 5% categories cover a huge share of what most households already spend. If you buy pantry staples, paper goods, pet supplies, or household items through Amazon, the rewards add up quickly.
Plus, redeeming rewards is simple. You can apply them at checkout or cash them out if you prefer to keep things flexible.
The bonus is effortless compared to other cards
A $250 welcome bonus with no spending requirement is rare. Most cards make you spend $500, $1,000, or more before you qualify. Amazon's approach is different. It's direct and immediate.
That simplicity is what makes this such a conversion-friendly deal. You're rewarded for being a Prime member and applying. Because this card has no annual fee, there is no good reason for Prime members to not have it.
Who gets the most value from this offer
You'll get the best results if you:
- Already shop at Amazon or Whole Foods
- Want strong rewards without managing rotating categories
- Prefer rewards you can use right away
- Like having an annual-fee-free credit card with solid purchase protections
If you're planning big Amazon purchases, restocking household essentials, or prepping for early 2026 travel or home projects, this bonus gives you $250 of cushion instantly.
How long the extension lasts
Amazon hasn't said when this offer ends, and that uncertainty is part of why people should jump on it now. These elevated bonuses tend to disappear without much warning.
If you want to lock in the $250 Amazon gift card while it's still live, it's smart not to wait.
Read our full Prime Visa review and apply for the card here.
